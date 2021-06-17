/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Summerside/

SUMMERSIDE, PE, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021



Time: 9:30 a.m. ADT



Zoom event: Members of the media should dial into the media conference line at 1-855-453-6961 (Conference ID: 7897695) at 9:15 a.m. ADT to register and receive instructions.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Prince Edward Island's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/govpe.

