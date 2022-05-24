/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for eight projects that will contribute to economic development in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine/

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, will announce Government of Canada support for the start-up, revitalization, and growth of Îles-de-la-Madeleine organizations working in various sectors.

For the occasion, Minister St-Onge will be accompanied by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue.

Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of the Centre de recherche en milieu insulaire et maritime's (CERMIM) Lab-Usine prior to the press conference. For security reasons, visitors must wear closed shoes.

Date:

May 24, 2022

Time and location of tour:

9:15 a.m. (Îles-de-la-Madeleine time)

CERMIM Lab-Usine

(Building next to the Centre de gestion des matières résiduelles)

1340 Route 199

Havre-aux-Maisons, Quebec

G4T 5B5

Time and location of press conference:

10:30 a.m. (Îles-de-la-Madeleine time)

Future Carrefour insulaire d'innovation, de recherche et de développement

98 Chemin Principal

Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec

G4T 1C2

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID-19 self‑assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

