/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet project in Labrador/

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022



Time: 10:00 a.m. (AT) / 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Hotel North Two

Conference Room, Second Floor

382 Hamilton River Rd

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL

A0P 1C0

