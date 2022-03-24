/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet project in Labrador/
OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. (AT) / 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Hotel North Two
Conference Room, Second Floor
382 Hamilton River Rd
Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL
A0P 1C0
Notes for media
Members of the media will be able to participate on site.
Media participation on site
Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c9736.html