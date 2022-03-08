/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 8, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:15 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will host a virtual pre-budget consultation with feminist organizations as part of International Women's Day.
Closed to media.
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Europe, where she will join the Prime Minister during his visit to Germany and Poland. Further details will follow.
