/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 1, 2021/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.



10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



7:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a virtual candle lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah.




Closed to media.



The Deputy Prime Minister will speak virtually with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/01/c4076.html

