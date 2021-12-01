/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 1, 2021/
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
7:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a virtual candle lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah.
Closed to media.
The Deputy Prime Minister will speak virtually with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.
