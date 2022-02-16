/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 16, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
Closed to media.
8:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting hosted by Indonesia.
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c8883.html