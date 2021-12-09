/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 9, 2021/

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.



11:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance to discuss Bill C-2, An Act to provide further support in response to COVID-19.




Room 035-B


West Block


Parliament Hill




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20211209/-1/36184




Notes for media:




This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

