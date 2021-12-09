/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 9, 2021/
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance to discuss Bill C-2, An Act to provide further support in response to COVID-19.
Room 035-B
West Block
Parliament Hill
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20211209/-1/36184
