/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 22, 2021/
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to virtually address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and make an announcement. They will be joined by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Howard Njoo, will also participate virtually and provide an update on COVID-19. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
