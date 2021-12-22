/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, December 22, 2021/

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



12:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to virtually address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation and make an announcement. They will be joined by the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Howard Njoo, will also participate virtually and provide an update on COVID-19. A media availability will follow.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca




Notes for media:


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

