/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, December 3, 2021/

The Canadian Press

QUEBEC — The Vanier Cup will be a showdown of the two best offences in Canadian university football as the No. 1 Western Mustangs face the No. 2 Saskatchewan Huskies. But Western head coach Greg Marshall believes that defences could dictate the pace of the championship game on Saturday at Laval University's Stade Telus. Their defences are some of the best in Canada as well, as the Mustangs are second in the country while the Huskies are fifth. Marshall said he sees a lot of similarities between