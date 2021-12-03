/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, December 3, 2021/
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a virtual question and answer session with health advocate and co-founder of the Vohra-Miller Foundation Sabina Vohra-Miller, where he will respond to questions from parents and children about vaccines.
The session will be streamed live on Twitter via the following link: https://twitter.com/SabiVM
