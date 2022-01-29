/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, January 29, 2022/
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with representatives of the Centre culturel islamique de Québec on the fifth anniversary of the fatal shooting.
