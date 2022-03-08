/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 8, 2022/
Note: All times local
Riga, Latvia
Private meetings
9:35 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš.
Prime Minister's Office
Cabinet of Ministers
10:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas. Prime Minister Šimonytė and Prime Minister Kallas will attend virtually.
Room 235
Cabinet of Ministers
11:20 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Latvia, Egils Levits.
Hall of Coats of Arms
Riga Castle
2:40 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a welcoming ceremony. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre will also be in attendance.
Parade Square
Ādaži Military Base
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces as well as troops from NATO Allies contributing to the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group. Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre will also be in attendance.
Ādaži Military Base
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.
Ādaži Military Base
4:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.
Ādaži Military Base
5:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.
Ādaži Military Base
9:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Berlin, Germany.
Riga International Airport
