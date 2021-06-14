/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 14, 2021/
OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, will hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.
