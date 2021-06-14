/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, June 14, 2021/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, will hold a media availability.




Notes for media:






2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/14/c1685.html

Latest Stories