/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 21, 2022/

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Washington, D.C., United States of America
Private meetings.
7:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings.
Closed to media.
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial meeting.
Closed to media.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the World Bank Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine.
Closed to media.
6:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
Closed to media.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.
