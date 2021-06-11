/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, June 11, 2021/

The Canadian Press

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky didn't sugar coat things when summing up the difference between his team and Denmark at the European Championship. “They have better players than us in every position,” Hradecky said bluntly ahead of Finland's major tournament debut at Euro 2020. Then the Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper touched on the one thing that could speak in his team's favor going into Saturday's Group B game in Copenhagen. "But we have shown before that the sum of all the parts in our puzzle