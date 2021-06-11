/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, June 11, 2021/
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual town hall to discuss early learning and child care with families in Burlington and Oakville, Ontario.
The event will be streamed live on the Department of Finance Canada's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceCanada
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson, will virtually attend the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Finance Action Council.
Closed to media.
3:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a virtual town hall to discuss early learning and child care with families in Brampton and Mississauga, Ontario.
The event will be streamed live on the Department of Finance Canada's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceCanada
