/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, October 30, 2021/
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Rome, Italy
Private meetings
10:35 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the welcome ceremony held by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
Leaders' Entrance
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Note for media:
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Note for media:
11:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 family photo.
Family Photo Area
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Note for media:
11:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session I: Global Economy and Global Health, hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
Plenary Room
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Note for media:
2:40 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Note for media:
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Leaders' side event entitled Supporting SMEs and Women-Owned Businesses to Bounce Back Better.
Plenary Room
Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola
Closed to media
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive at the National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian.
National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian
Note for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a cultural performance.
National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian
Note for media:
8:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 family photo.
Quirinal Palace
Note for media:
9:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Dinner held by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.
Quirinal Palace
Closed to media
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/30/c4884.html