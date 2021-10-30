/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, October 30, 2021/

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Rome, Italy


Private meetings


10:35 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the welcome ceremony held by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.



Leaders' Entrance


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Note for media:



11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.



Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Note for media:



11:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 family photo.



Family Photo Area


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Note for media:



11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Working Luncheon, Working Session I: Global Economy and Global Health, hosted by the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.



Plenary Room


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Note for media:



2:40 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi.



Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Note for media:



3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Leaders' side event entitled Supporting SMEs and Women-Owned Businesses to Bounce Back Better.



Plenary Room


Roma Convention Centre La Nuvola



Closed to media


7:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian.



National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian




Note for media:



7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a cultural performance.



National Roman Museum - Baths of Diocletian



Note for media:



8:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G20 family photo.



Quirinal Palace



Note for media:



9:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Dinner held by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.



Quirinal Palace



Closed to media

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/30/c4884.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories