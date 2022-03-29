/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 29, 2022/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia


Private meetings


8:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the GLOBE Forum 2022.




Vancouver Convention Centre West
1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia




Notes for media:



10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson will also be in attendance.




Vancouver Convention Centre West
1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia




Note for media:

  • Open coverage



12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.




Vancouver Convention Centre West
1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia




Note for media:

  • Photo opportunity at the start of the meeting



1:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a discussion on climate action with local students. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit S. Sajjan will also be in attendance.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

