/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 29, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
8:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the GLOBE Forum 2022.
Vancouver Convention Centre West
Notes for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson will also be in attendance.
Vancouver Convention Centre West
Note for media:
12:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.
Vancouver Convention Centre West
Note for media:
1:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a discussion on climate action with local students. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit S. Sajjan will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c2063.html