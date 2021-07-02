/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, July 2, 2021/
OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
8:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for his second dose.
10:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a vaccine clinic. Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson will be in attendance.
Horticulture Building
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Horticulture Building (East Side)
The Prime Minister will speak with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.
The Prime Minister will convene a meeting of the Incident Response Group to discuss the wildfires and extreme weather impacts in British Columbia.
