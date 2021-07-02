/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, July 2, 2021/

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.



8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for his second dose.




Note for media:




• Restricted pooled coverage



10:40 a.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a vaccine clinic. Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson will be in attendance.




Horticulture Building
1525 Princess Patricia Way
Lansdowne Park




Note for media:




• Pooled photo opportunity



11:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.




Horticulture Building (East Side)
1525 Princess Patricia Way
Lansdowne Park




Note for media:




• Open coverage



The Prime Minister will speak with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.



The Prime Minister will convene a meeting of the Incident Response Group to discuss the wildfires and extreme weather impacts in British Columbia.



Closed to media.

