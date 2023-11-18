Just one day after R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy, her former boyfriend, of sexual assault and abuse, the pair have agreed to an out of court settlement.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” the singer, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Diddy, whose full name is Sean Combs, said in a separate statement.

In still another statement, Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, Ventura accused Combs of years of sex trafficking and sexual assault. Among other things, she accused him of raping her after they broke up in 2018.

She also accused him of using explosives to destroy a car belonging to another artist who was romantically interested in Ventura, of forcing her to make pornographic videos, and said he “introduced her to a lifestyle of alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”

Combs “vehemently” denied the accusations.

“For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day,” his attorney said Thursday.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

The post R&B Singer Cassie and Diddy Settle Sex Assault Lawsuit After One Day appeared first on TheWrap.