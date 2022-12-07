QVC's Nine Days of Deals continue with up to 20% off kitchenware from Ninja, Viking and more

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop QVC markdowns on knife sets, espresso machines and more.
Shop QVC markdowns on knife sets, espresso machines and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

QVC is helping customers save big this holiday season with its Nine Days of Deals sale. Each day through Tuesday, December 13, the retailer is dropping a new batch of deals on everything from toys to designer handbags. If you're shopping for culinary gifts, check out today's offer to save up to 20% on kitchen gifts and cookware from top-of-the-line brands, including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Keurig and Nespresso.

Shop QVC culinary gifts

For a limited time, QVC is offering discounts of as much as 20% on all kinds of kitchenware and food gifts. As part of the retailer's Nine Days of Deals sale, new shoppers can also benefit from free shipping through Tuesday, January 31, with coupon code FREESHIP. Customers can also opt to use QVC Easy Pay, which splits costs into five automatic payments.

For coffee addicts who love a quick caffeine fix, consider the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Makerwhich comes with 24 K-Cup pods and a My K-Cup to brew your own grounds. Normally $99.99 for the machine alone, you can save a combined $20 on this bundle and nab it for $89.99. The K-mini is a compact option that's perfect for those living alone or in a smaller apartment, since it makes single-serving sizes and will fit right on your countertop without taking up too much space.

Those in need of a fry pan upgrade can save $50 on this Le Creuset 2-Piece fry pan set, which is down to $149.99 from its original $199.99 price tag. This set features both a 9.5-inch and 12-inch nonstick fry pan, along with three felt pan protectors. Multiple reviewers are happy to report that they heat quickly and evenly and are super easy to clean.

Ahead, we've compiled more of the best kitchenware deals at QVC to save on the perfect gift for the home cook in your life. These deals won't be here forever, so add them to your cart before they're gone!

The best culinary deals at QVC

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kitchen gifts: Shop deals on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Nespresso at QVC

