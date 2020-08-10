Here's how your small business can be the next 'Big Find' brand on QVC

More

QVC and HSN — two of the biggest shopping destinations — have helped entrepreneurs achieve their dreams for over 30 years. Now, they’re on a mission to help a new crop of hopefuls have a chance to shine through their new The Big Find initiative. Now through Wednesday, August 19, you can apply here by submitting an application with a video.

Small businesses, like the ones chosen for The Big Find, are the backbone of America. They make our world a better place. Through the initiative, the mega retailers have given these brands — ranging from beauty, apparel and footwear to accessories, jewelry and homeware — a chance to share their stories and offerings with customers across their digital and broadcast platforms. Even more: QVC and HSN, known for fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, will continue to nurture these companies and support them in their growth.

If you’re in the mood for some retail therapy, consider supporting brands that carry interesting pieces you can’t find anywhere. Buying jewelry, specifically, is a great way to lift your spirits. You can order your favorite pieces online as a treat to yourself or a gift for a loved one’s birthday. QVC also offers Easy Pay, which allows you to pay for the items you want over time with zero percent interest.

Looking for new jewelry brands to check out? Yahoo Life is spotlighting three of those Big Find Brands and their founders — Valencia Key, Celebre and Embrace the Difference. They may differ in style, but all three have compelling stories to tell. These beautiful, uplifting pieces are great gifts for yourself or that special person in your life. Shop them on QVC and keep reading to discover what makes them unique.

And if you’re an entrepreneur or small business owner, be sure to sign up for The Big Find on QVC before the deadline on August 19!

Celebre — French for “celebrated” — carries exquisite jewelry that honors powerful women. Raised by a strong-willed mother, who taught her to be resilient, Jacklyn Gray’s inspiration for the line is the beautiful lotus flower that grows and thrives in one of the most challenging environments (deep, muddy waters), just like her mom and other strong women. Not only do the pieces possess special meaning, they serve as incredible gifts for that powerful woman in your life, like your mom, grandma or best friend.

Celebre's signature piece is the Petite Bud Charm, which comes in four different gemstones to represent distinct qualities of a person. Pink is loving, white embodies understanding, blue is wise and green represents a leader. No matter which color you pick, it’s a beautiful way to show off your personality or have fun with a shade you really love.

The lotus flower is beautiful on its own and even better when you add the Celebre Sterling Silver Engraved Petal Charms. The silver or gold petals are engraved with meaningful descriptors — Warrior and Brave — on the sides. “If you're giving it as a gift, [Celebre is] a powerful reminder of the beauty and strength someone sees in you. And if you get it for yourself, it [represents] the beauty and strength you see in yourself,” Gray says.

Valencia Key’s gorgeous crystal-accented designs shimmer with joy. The line was created by Lia Valencia, who learned at an early age while living in an impoverished neighborhood of Philadelphia, just how something as simple as putting on jewelry can make you look and feel better, even in the darkest of times. “[My mom] would say, ‘Never leave home without earrings because they represent the sparkle that radiates inside of you,'” Valencia recalls.

Now, she’s spreading light and self-love through her jewelry designs. “Being a Big Find winner is a testament to every [person] that wears [my jewelry] that all things are possible. If I can, you can. If you lead with joy and if you lead with love and if you sparkle with light, people will catch it. And when they catch it, they will spread it,” says Valencia.

The Valencia Key Joy Collection Sparkle Believe Hoop Earrings are great for everyday, or those days when you want to play dress up inside. The crystal accents and engraved words along the bottom — Sparkle and Believe — also add a nice, inspiring touch.

