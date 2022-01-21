QVC is hosting a massive beauty event all weekend—with free shipping on all beauty items

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·2 min read
The QVC Master Beauty Class event is home to sale prices on makeup, beauty tutorials and more.
The QVC Master Beauty Class event is home to sale prices on makeup, beauty tutorials and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Calling all makeup lovers: QVC is hosting what it's referring to as its "largest-ever beauty event" this weekend, featuring Master Beauty Class tutorials and free shipping on all beauty products. The event runs from today until Sunday, January 23, with select discounts on beauty products, daily deals and the option to break up each purchase into five Easy Pay installments.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The QVC Master Beauty Class event features beauty tutorials, sale prices on beauty products and free shipping on beauty products. You can find Master Beauty Class coverage, including video tutorials, all day today and tomorrow, January 22, on QVC and the QVC app. The additional perks like free shipping and Easy Pay installments run until 11:59 PM EST on Sunday, January 23.

The livestream tutorials feature makeup looks and haircare tutorials with products you can purchase directly from QVC. On the schedule for today are segments like "The Root of Haircare from Bumble and Bumble" (9 PM EST) and "Clean Beauty Education with Alpyn Beauty" (7 PM EST). You can also find shorter, bite-sized tutorials on the QVC app and QVC social channels.

Get deals on clean beauty products like bareMinerals foundation.
Get deals on clean beauty products like bareMinerals foundation.

If you want to shop the sale, you can get discounts on tons of incredible products, like a cooling cucumber mask from Peter Thomas for $44 (save $11) and an IT Cosmetics face cream with over 2,000 five-star reviews for $59.97 (save $10.03). If you're in the market for beauty tools, you can find excellent markdowns on top-rated Sigma brushes, like the Sigma Beauty F35 Tapered Highlighter Brush for $20 (save $5), or the Winged Liner Brush for $12 (save $15). The event also features tutorials on clean beauty, demonstrating routines that incorporate products like the highly rated First Aid Beauty Cleanser, or loose matte foundation from no-waste favorites like bareMinerals.

Whether you're looking to change up your skincare routine or simply learn some new tricks, QVC's education-focused event aims to give you the tools to succeed, or at the very least encourage you to broaden your beauty horizons.

Check out the QVC Master Beauty Class event

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC beauty event: Watch makeup tutorials, shop sale prices and save

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's Official: This Is the Correct Order For Applying Skincare Products

    We’ve reached a certain age when our skin-care regimen has become a little more complex than just washing our T-zone and putting on lotion whenever we feel dry. But we’re still not exactly sure when to layer in...

  • How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the the past two weeks?

    In the last two weeks, a 2,515 square foot home on Old Burns Way in East Sacramento sold for $1,264,000.

  • This Line-Smoothing Moisturizer Works So Well, People Are Actually Skipping Injections

    “I gave this to my daughter and she said the same thing — the lines on her forehead look almost gone!”

  • How one sneaker seller avoided the supply chain woes that snarled retail

    Sneaker seller GOAT Group managed to defy the supply chain disruptions of last year.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Ovechkin scores 27th goal, Capitals beat Jets in overtime

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay. On his very next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson's winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longt

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racial gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism or

  • AGDQ sets a new record!

    The gaming marathon struck a new record of gaining nearly $3.5M of donation in one week.