New QVC customers can save $118 on a Nintendo Switch console bundle today

Nintendo Switch deals: New QVC shoppers get an extra $30 off consoles, games and more.

Ready to game? We love Nintendo Switch consoles because of how versatile they are, the impressive game catalog and of course, the portable 7-inch handheld screen. If you're looking to take your gaming experience on-the-go this summer, we found a QVC deal to help you save on Reviewed-approved Nintendo Switch consoles, games and cases.

Shop Nintendo Switch deals at QVC

Now through Friday, June 30 new QVC customers can take advantage of $30 in extra savings on your first order of $60 or more when you use coupon code NEWQVC30 at checkout. With tons of gaming deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories, you're sure to snag some sweet summer savings at QVC this week.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Two Games

Right now, you can score some winning savings on the Nintendo Switch Lite—one of our favorite Nintendo Switch consoles. The compact gaming system impressed us with its simple design, ample storage space and robust gaming catalog. Although the handheld doesn’t feature removable controllers or TV mode like the standard Switch, it’s a solid option for gamers looking to try their hand at the latest Mario and Animal Crossing releases. This QVC deal includes the Nintendo Switch Lite console and AC adapter, hard shell carry case, glass screen protector, Rocket League game and Rayman Legend's game. Typically $438.27 and currently on sale for $350.18, new shoppers can use code NEWQVC30 to save an additional $30 and ring up at $320.18.

$320.18 at QVC with code NEWQVC30 (Save $118.09)

From Super Mario Party Game for Nintendo Switch to our favorite Nintendo Switch case, the R.D.S Nintendo Switch Deluxe Game Traveler Case, new QVC customers can stock up on all the best gaming essentials and score $30 off any purchase of $60 or more with code NEWQVC30.

