QVC Black Friday deals are huge—these are the best deals from Dyson, KitchenAid and more
Black Friday is here, and if you're in the market for something to get your home ready for visiting family members over the holidays or just want to deck your halls, QVC has plenty of Black Friday 2021 deals to make your spirits bright.
Right now, QVC is running its Black Friday Weekend Sale event, offering price cuts on thousands of home essentials, fashion items, electronics and more, as well as free shipping on all items bought in the sale through Nov. 29 at 11:59 PM EST. QVC isn't alone: Other major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more are also hosting early savings events for Black Friday.
You can find great discounts on everything from one of our favorite stand mixers, the KitchenAid Pro 600, to beautiful handbags from Dooney and Bourke and more through the QVC Black Friday Weekend Sale.
What are the best deals from the QVC Black Friday 2021 sale?
Home
NFL 3-in-1 Insulated Tote with Glacier Guard for $26.36 (Save $13.64)
Berkshire Great Big 60-Inch by 80-Inch Velvet Soft Holiday Throw for $29.98 (Save $7.02)
Comfy Dream Light Quarter-Zip Wearable Blanket for $35.68 (Save $4.30)
Malden Mills Queen Polar Fleece Sheet Set with 2 Extra Plaid Cases for $58 (Save $12)
Kitchen
KitchenAid Cordless Rechargeable 7-Speed Hand Mixer for $79.98 (Save $11.02)
Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer with Removable Multi-Layer Rack for $89.98 (Save $29.02)
Ninja 5.5-qt Air Fryer Max XL with MaxCrisp Technology for $129.98 (Save $30.01)
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer with Light for $159.95 (Save $70)
Ninja Foodi 8-qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer for $179.98 (Save $62.02)
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge for $399.98 (Save $48.02)
Tech
BrightLiving LED Light Bulbs with Built-In Battery, Set of 8 for $49.98 (Save $7.52)
EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum for $79.98 (Save $34.02)
Picture Keeper 16 GB Connect Smartphone Photo Saver, Set of 2 for $99.98 (Save $21.02)
Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $149 (Save $30)
Cricut Joy Smart Cutting Machine with Smart Materials and Pens Set for $159.99 (Save $39.96)
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier & Cooling Fan for $349.98 (Save $150)
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for $529.99 (Save $200)
HP 17-Inch Touch Laptop Intel i5 12GB RAM 512GB SSD w/Voucher & HP Services for $799.98 (Save $139.02)
Fashion and Beauty
Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation with Pump for $34.45 (Save $18.55)
Dooney and Bourke Pebble Leather Kisslock Coin Purse for $59.98 (Save $18.02)
IT Cosmetics Hello Results Retinol and Beauty Sleep Set for $62.96 (Save $9.54)
WEN by Chaz Dean 3-Pack of Super-Size Cleansing Conditioners for $78.75 (Save $19.75)
Vince Camuto Leather or Suede Chelsea Boots for $79.98 (Save $36.52)
Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Flossing Toothbrush for $147.20 (Save $21.40)
Dooney and Bourke Florentine Leather Medium Hattie Drawstring Bag for $364.99 (Save $73.01)
Décor
Temp-tations 10.5-Inch Floral Lace Ceramic Clock for $19.96 (Save $2.99)
Lightscapes Cutwork Ceramic Ornaments with Gift Boxes, Set of 5 for $29.98 (Save $7.79)
Valerie 4-Foot Faux Fiddle Leaf Tree in Starter Pot for $48 (Save $9.75)
Candle Impressions 23-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Tapered Lantern with 3 Candles for $55.48 (Save $8.52)
Valerie Frosted White Carolers In Sleigh for $209.49 (Save $36.54)
Shop the QVC Black Friday Weekend Sale
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: QVC Black Friday deals on KitchenAid, Dyson, iRobot