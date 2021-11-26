QVC Black Friday deals are huge—these are the best deals from Dyson, KitchenAid and more

Get discounts on Dooney & Bourke bags, KitchenAid mixers and more at QVC for Black Friday.

Black Friday is here, and if you're in the market for something to get your home ready for visiting family members over the holidays or just want to deck your halls, QVC has plenty of Black Friday 2021 deals to make your spirits bright.

Right now, QVC is running its Black Friday Weekend Sale event, offering price cuts on thousands of home essentials, fashion items, electronics and more, as well as free shipping on all items bought in the sale through Nov. 29 at 11:59 PM EST. QVC isn't alone: Other major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and more are also hosting early savings events for Black Friday.

You can find great discounts on everything from one of our favorite stand mixers, the KitchenAid Pro 600, to beautiful handbags from Dooney and Bourke and more through the QVC Black Friday Weekend Sale.

What are the best deals from the QVC Black Friday 2021 sale?

Home

Get in the holiday spirit in a cozy way with this Berkshire velvet throw blanket.

Kitchen

Get KitchenAid mixers, Ninja Air Fryers and more from QVC for Black Friday 2021.

Tech

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums on the market and you can get the V11 Outsize Origin model for $129 off.

Fashion and Beauty

Make your morning dental routine easier with the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 for less than $150.

Décor

Bring some new style to your Christmas tree this season with these Lightscapes ornaments for less than $30.

