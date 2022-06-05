Quotes of the Week: Superman & Lois, The Boys, Star Trek, Hacks and More

The month of June has arrived, and so has a fresh batch of our favorite Quotes of the Week.

In the list below, we’ve gathered 10 of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

More from TVLine

This time around, we’ve got a good-natured dig at Raja’s age on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, an emotional confession from Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alicia, Sheila’s immediate shutdown of creepy flirting on Physical, and a French Open back-and-forth that took place off the court.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Hacks‘ season finale (spoilers ahead!) and The Boys‘ return (read Episode 3 post mortem), plus quotable moments from Superman & Lois and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

And don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the excellent dialogue featured in Stranger Things‘ new episodes: We’ve rounded up all of those standout lines in a separate list here.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.