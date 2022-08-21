Quotes of the Week: She-Hulk, Evil, Harley Quinn, Animal Kingdom and More

A High School Musical summer camper, HBO Max’s animated Joker and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest Hulk have all taken up residence in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation.

In the list below, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

More from TVLine

This time around, we’ve got She-Hulk‘s appreciation for a fellow Disney property, the impromptu creation of a new Chili’s jingle from a Bachelorette contestant, a light-hearted parting threat from Reservation Dogs‘ Grandma Mabel and a succinct summary of ’90s culture on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of Westworld‘s Season 4 finale (grade the episode), plus quotable moments from Animal Kingdom, Tales of the Walking Dead, Only Murders in the Building and more shows.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.