Quotes of the Week: Quantum Leap, Chicago P.D., Grey's, DWTS and More

We don’t mean to brag or anything, but our latest Quotes of the Week compilation is one of our most robust ever.

In the list below, you’ll find 30 (!) of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

More from TVLine

This time around, we’ve got an especially heartbreaking moment from Jesse Lee Soffer’s final Chicago P.D. episode, Family Guy‘s spot-on description of a Friday-night trip to Blockbuster, a healthy level of self-awareness from House of the Dragon‘s Daemon, and The Good Fight‘s appreciation of a certain Bravo reality franchise (and, for that matter, So Help Me Todd‘s appreciation of The Good Wife).

Also featured in this week’s full-to-bursting roundup: double doses of The Midnight Club, Abbott Elementary, Blood & Treasure, Ghosts, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.