Quotes of the Week: The Mandalorian, Picard, The Good Doctor, Beef and More

Just in case the Easter Bunny didn’t sneak a list of TV’s best Quotes of the Week into your baskets this morning — what an oversight! — we’ve got a robust compilation of our own to share.

In the list below, we’ve gathered two dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

More from TVLine

This time around, we’ve got a glimpse at Darlene’s unique seduction technique on The Conners, a new season of Schmigadoon! that’s straight outta Ryan Murphy’s imagination, Succession‘s Greg acting more nervous than ever around Logan Roy (which is really saying something), and, at long last, the suggestion of a haircut for Superman & Lois‘ Jordan.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Ted Lasso (read Episode 4 post mortem) and Tiny Beautiful Things (grade the premiere), plus quotable moments from Star Trek: Picard, The Mandalorian, The Good Doctor, Beef and more shows.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.