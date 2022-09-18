Quotes of the Week: Handmaid's Tale, Atlanta, She-Hulk, Emmys and More

Our latest Quotes of the Week compilation features plenty of variety, from a foul-mouthed Eli Gold to… a foul-mouthed Harley Quinn.

In the list below, we’ve gathered a dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

This time around, we’ve got a standout acceptance speech from Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, an expletive-laced rant that The Good Fight‘s Eli Gold could only get away with on Paramount+, Darius’ disinterest in his new kitchen appliance on Atlanta, and a rare triumphant moment for the women of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Harley Quinn and The Challenge: USA, plus quotable moments from She-Hulk, Resident Alien and more shows.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

