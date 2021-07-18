Quotes of the Week: Good Girls, Loki, Big Brother, Schmigadoon! and More

If the summer heat is starting to get to you, we’d suggest staying inside and scrolling through our latest Quotes of the Week.

In the list below, we’ve compiled nearly 20 of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

More from TVLine

This time around, we’ve got American Horror Stories‘ meta reference to its mothership’s very first season, a Dr. Death line that also appears to be slyly self-referential, a tearjerking finale revelation for Loki and his female counterpart, and the first sign of trouble for Frenchie’s Head of Household reign on Big Brother.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of grown-ish, Schmigadoon! and Good Girls, plus quotable moments from Animal Kingdom, The White Lotus, Legends of Tomorrow, Never Have I Ever and more shows.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Best of TVLine