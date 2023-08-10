QUOTES-Reaction to killing of Ecuador presidential candidate Villavicencio

(Adds quotes)

QUITO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are reactions to the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday.

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished. Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

VILLAVICENCIO'S PARTY MOVIMIENTO CONSTRUYE

"We have not yet found a way to react to the horror and pain of the assassination of our presidential candidate.

"A few days ago, after the assassination of Mayor Intriago, there was a discussion about what to do with the campaign, suspend it some days, or redouble security. Fernando was radical about it and shared on his social media: 'Guarding silence and hiding in moments when criminals assassin citizens and authorities is an act of cowardice"."

RAFAEL CORREA, EX PRESIDENT OF ECUADOR

"Ecuador has become a failed state. The country hurts. My solidarity with his family and with all the families of the victims of violence. Those who intend to sow even more hatred with this new tragedy, I hope they understand that it only continues to destroy us ."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE LUISA GONZALEZ

"This makes us all mourn, my solidarity to all his family ... This vile act will not go unpunished!"

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DANIEL NOBOA AZIN

"This is an attack against the country, democracy and peace of all Ecuadorians."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE XAVIER HERVAS

"We have reached a critical point. My solidarity with the family of Fernando Villavicencio. He is one more Ecuadorian who has fallen victim to organized crime."

ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES (OAS)

"We urge all candidates to strengthen their security measures and call upon the authorities to provide the necessary support to guarantee the integrity of the participants in the electoral process. The security of candidates is fundamental to maintaining confidence in the democratic system."

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ECUADOR MIKE FITZPATRICK

"I am deeply dismayed to learn of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate and fighter against the corruption and narco-criminals who have done so much damage to Ecuador."

"The U.S. Government strongly condemns this attack and offers urgent investigative assistance."

PARAGUAY'S PRESIDENT-ELECT SANTIAGO PENA

"We repudiate and condemn the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

"We stand with the sister nation of Ecuador at this difficult time."

CHILEAN GOVERNMENT

"The Government of Chile expresses its strong condemnation and deep repudiation of the assassination of the presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, which occurred today in Quito, and extends its condolences to the Ecuadorian Government and people and, in particular, to his family."

"This unjustifiable fact reminds us of the importance of strengthening democratic coexistence and dialogue as a tool to fight intolerance and violence." (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Additional reporting by Isabel Woodford, Valentine Hilaire and Caroline Pulice in Mexico City; Editing by Lincoln Feast)