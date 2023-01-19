QUOTES-Reaction to Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation announcement

Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would step down no later than Feb. 7, and that there would be a general election on Oct. 14.

Following are comments from figures in government about her resignation:

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, HEAD OF NEW ZEALAND'S OPPOSITION NATIONAL PARTY

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me."

JAN TINETTI, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR INTERNAL AFFAIRS

"Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity. I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest-working person I have ever met."

JAMES SHAW, NEW ZEALAND GREEN PARTY CO-LEADER

"Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go."

CHRIS HIPKINS, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR EDUCATION

"Jacinda has been a voice of calm, kind reassurance and strength. I can think of no better person to have led us through the past five and a half years and I totally respect her decision to stand aside. I know after she has had some time to recharge we will hear more from Jacinda." (Compiled by Gerry Doyle Editing by Shri Navaratnam)