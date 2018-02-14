Quotes from Day 5 of competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Some of the quotes in the news from Day 5 of competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics:

"Clearly what we want is for great performances to be applauded and that's what the Olympic Games is about. We're not in control, nor should we be, of social media and unfortunately these incidents do come up from time to time. It's regrettable." — International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams on Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin receiving angry tweets after her controversial bronze medal in the women's 500 metres.

---

"Sochi was definitely tougher because we felt like we blew that medal away. Here we weren't quite in the game. It's one position worse, but we're not here for fourth or fifth." — Calgary luger Justin Snith, who combined with Tristan Walker to finish fifth in the doubles event. The pair finished .05 seconds off the podium at the 2014 Sochi Games.

---

"I have had some really touching messages from people who are still in the closet, and they said that I've really inspired them, and helped them to try to accept themselves more . . . that's incredible." — Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford on being the first openly gay male athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

---

"I don't know if it's been quite what I expected. I think when the guys were trying to make the team, they were playing harder. Then once they made it, they were worried about getting injured. So I think there was a bit of a lull.

"So I'm hoping we get back to the team that's ready to go and play hard again." — Canadian men's hockey coach Willie Desjardins a day before his team opened its Olympic tournament against Switzerland.

---

The Canadians, there's no surprise. They always come full-on. Big heart and a lot of drive and straight-line hockey. And we play similar." — Switzerland men's hockey coach Patrick Fischer on taking on Canada.

---

"It's the energy she brings on the ice and off the ice every single day. She's got a heart of gold.

"She never takes a moment off. For her, sometimes we have to scale her back just in terms of the importance of rest and recovery and how that can influence your performance." — Canadian women's hockey coach Laura Schuler on captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who heads up a new leadership group in Pyeongchang.

---

"I love team curling and I've done it for many years. But I found that what was more motivating and really got my juices flowing a bit more was mixed doubles, just because it was something new and it was something exciting." — Curler John Morris on his appreciation for the mixed doubles game after teaming up with Kaitlyn Lawes to win gold.

---

"All of them are anxious to race, absolutely, but they all want to race in fair conditions. That's the main thing. To have unstable wind like that for one racer and not for the other, it creates not the best sporting event." — U.S. women's alpine coach Paul Kristofic after the slalom was called off due to the high winds that have been plaguing the Games.

The Canadian Press