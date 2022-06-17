QUOTES-BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

June 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy's tepid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in a nod to the hit that the yen's recent sharp declines may have on the economy, central bank said it must "closely watch" the impact exchange-rate moves could have on the economy.

At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Friday, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term rates and its pledge to guide the 10-year yield around 0% by a 8-1 vote.

The decision was widely expected, but leaves the BOJ's stance even more at odds with other major central banks, which are aggressively tightening policy to curb surging inflation.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

RECENT YEN WEAKNESS

"Recent rapid falls in the yen heighten the uncertainty on the outlook and make it difficult for companies to set business plans. It's therefore negative for the economy and undesirable."

"What's important is for companies that benefit from the weak yen to increase capital expenditure and wages.

POLICY EASING

"For now, corporate profits are strong and capital expenditure is fairly strong, albeit weaknesses in some sectors. I don't think the recent currency volatility is having an immediate negative impact on corporate sentiment. But, as many business leaders are saying, sharp currency volatility is undesirable. Japan's economy is in the midst of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's pain and is under renewed pressure from rising raw material costs. That's why we must support the economy with easy monetary policy. If necessary, we're ready to ease further without hesitation."

"I don't see the need to ease policy further immediately. But if the need arises, we'll act."

ON THE BOJ'S IMPLICIT 50-BP BAND AROUND ITS 10-YR JGB YIELD TARGET

"U.S. and European long-term interest rates have risen quite rapidly, and this is pushing up Japan's 10-year JGB yield near our implicit cap. If the 10-year JGB yield exceeds 0.25%, that would diminish the effect of our monetary easing. As such, we have no plan (to widen the band.)" (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Uttaresh.V)