Quorum Announces Q2 2020 Results

Total revenue decreased 28% due to April and May COVID-19 discounts

June revenue returns to near pre-COVID-19 SaaS and BDC annual revenue run rates

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (“Quorum” or the “Company”), a leading provider of dealership and customer management software and value-added services to the automotive industry, released its results for Q2 2020 today.

“I’m very proud of our people who rose to the challenge created by COVID-19 in Q2 and delivered a strong quarter.” stated Maury Marks, President and CEO. “During the quarter we effectively preserved our SaaS and BDC annual run rates, increased our cash position and re-prioritized our key development projects to provide our dealership customers with software tools to assist them during these challenging times.”

“With our dealership customers facing an extremely difficult business environment in the quarter, we proactively addressed these concerns by providing a monthly discount for April and May. Strategically, this short-term discount protected long-term SaaS and BDC revenue. This strategy was effective and our normalized Q2 2020 revenue run rates, before $1.8 million in discounts, for SaaS and BDC revenue were $5.8 and $1.8 million respectively. Our SaaS and BDC quarterly run rates based on June 2020 revenue were $5.8 and $2.0 million respectively, which translates to annual run rates of $23.4 and $8.0 million.”

Revenue Type

(all numbers

in million $) Reported

Q2 2019 Reported

Q2 2020 Q2

Discounts Normalized

Q2 2020

Revenue Q2 Run Rate

based on

June 2020 Annual Run

Rate based

on June 2020 SaaS Revenue $ 5.5 $ 4.3 $ 1.5 $ 5.8 $ 5.8 $ 23.4 BDC Revenue $ 1.9 $ 1.5 $ 0.3 $ 1.8 $ 2.0 $ 8.0

“During the quarter we tightly managed our cost structure and balance sheet. We also realized additional cost synergies from our One Quorum strategy which leveraged the economies of scale from our three acquisitions. Finally, during the quarter Quorum received $1.8 million from the Canadian federal government’s CEWS program, which offset our April and May revenue decline. The result is that Quorum produced an adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in Q2 2020 or 14% of normalized revenue.”

“We have noted recently a trend toward re-opening the economy in both Canada and the US which should allow for increased activity for our dealerships and Quorum. While the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our 2020 results, we are extremely well capitalized and have a strong plan to emerge healthier than ever as we move through 2020, just as we did in the last recession in 2009.”

Second Quarter Results

SaaS revenue was $4.3 million, a decrease of 23% compared to Q2 2019.

June SaaS revenue was $1.94 million, or a quarterly run rate of $5.8 million.

BDC revenue was $1.5 million, a decrease of 18%.

June BDC revenue was $0.66 million, or a quarterly run rate of $2.0 million.

Total revenue was $5.9 million, a decrease of 28%.

Gross margin was $2.4 million, a decrease of 36%.

Adjusted EBTIDA was $1.1 million, a decrease of 22%.

Financial Summary

Three months ended

($000’s) June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 SaaS revenue $ 4,262 $ 5,540 BDC revenue 1,541 1,882 Services and one-time revenue 136 794 Total revenue 5,939 8,216 Cost of revenue 3,493 4,385 Gross margin 2,446 3,831 Gross margin percentage 41 % 47 % Adjusted EBITDA 1,063 1,353 Adjusted cash income 645 768 Net loss $ (65 ) $ (960 )

Recent Business Highlights

In April 2020, Autovance announced its MyDeal Digital Retailing System to allow dealers and customers to interact online for vehicle sales.

In May 2020, XSellerator launched its DMS Service Performance Pack, a set of integrated tools designed to help dealerships provide a more touchless service experience and to help maximize the performance of their service departments.

In June 2020, Mr. William Nurthen was appointed to Quorum’s Board of Directors and Mr. Craig Nieboer retired from the Board of Directors.

Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”)

Due to the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation transitioned all staff to work from home and all onsite training and installation activities were put on hold by March 20, 2020.

In April 2020, dealerships’ sales departments were shut down or operating on minimal staff, while service and parts departments operations slowed down considerably. With its dealership customers facing an extremely difficult business environment, the Corporation proactively addressed these concerns by providing a monthly support discount for April and May in order to protect long-term SaaS revenue. During the pandemic, Quorum also worked with both the US and the Canadian governments and was successful in its applications for the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) program and the US Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Desrosiers Automotive consultants has reported that Canadian monthly light vehicle year-over-year sales declined by 47% in March, 75% in April, 44% in May and rebounded to only a 15% decline in June 2020. While there are indications that dealership’s business is returning in Canada, there remains some uncertainty regarding the duration and depth of the disruption to dealerships’ businesses from COVID-19. Despite this uncertainty, the Corporation is confident that the combination of the actions taken to stem cash outflow, the proceeds raised from the November 2019 financing and government financial support provides the Corporation with sufficient resources to regain growth momentum through the recovery. Quorum’s solutions are critical to dealership operations and should be highly valued in helping dealers recover from the COVID-19 shutdown. Furthermore, the management team guided Quorum through similar challenges in 2008-09 where the Corporation emerged from the global financial crisis stronger than it entered.

