‘Quo Vadis, Aida?,’ Riz Ahmed’s ‘Flee’ Win Big at the European Film Awards

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” took home the top prize at the European Film Awards on Saturday evening. Directed by Jasmila Žbanić, the film was named the European Film of 2021. Žbanić also took home the Best Director award.

Other winners included “Flee,” an animated documentary about the refugee experience executive produced by Riz Ahmed, which was awarded Best Documentary and Best Animated Film while Jasna Đuričić won the European Actress statuette for her role in “Quo Vadis, Aida?” and Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Father.”

Hosted by German actor Annabelle Mandeng, the awards were originally supposed to have been held in person during a socially distanced event in Berlin but with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 coursing through Europe a decision was taken to have a mostly virtual ceremony instead. Nominees, presents and winners participated in a mixture of live, virtual and pre-recorded formats.

Check out the winners and nominees, voted on by more than 4,200 members of the European Film Academy, below:

European Film

“Compartment No. 6,” Dir: Juho Kuosmanen

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Dir: Jasmila Žbanić – WINNER

“The Father,” Dir: Florian Zeller

“The Hand Of God,” Dir: Paolo Sorrentino

“Titane,” Dir: Julia Ducournau

European Comedy

“Ninjababy,” Dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke – WINNER

“The Morning After,” Dir: Méliane Marcaggi

“The People Upstairs,” Dir: Cesc Gay

European Documentary

“Babi Yar. Context,” Dir: Sergei Loznitsa

“Flee,” Dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen – WINNER

“Mr Bachmann And His Class,” Dir: Maria Speth

“Taming The Garden,” Dir: Salomé Jashi

“The Most Beautiful Boy In The World,” Dirs: Kristina Lindström & Kristian Petri

European Animated Feature Film

“Even Mice Belong In Heaven,” Dirs: Denisa Grimmová & Jan Bubeníček

“Flee,” Dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen – WINNER

“The Ape Star,” Dir: Linda Hambäck

“Where Is Anne Frank,” Dir: Ari Folman

“Wolfwalkers,” Dirs: Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart

European Director

Julia Ducornau for “Titane”

Radu Jude for “Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn”

Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand Of God”

Jasmila Žbanić for “Quo Vadis, Aida?” – WINNER

Florian Zeller for “The Father”

European Actress

Jasna Đuričić in “Quo Vadis, Aida?” – WINNER

Seidi Haarla in “Compartment No. 6”

Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman”

Renate Reinsve in “The Worst Person In The World”

Agathe Rousselle in “Titane”

European Actor

Yuriy Borisov in “Compartment No. 6”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Father” – WINNER

Vincent Lindon in “Titane”

Tahar Rahim in “The Mauritanian”

Franz Rogowski in “Great Freedom”

European Screenwriter

Radu Jude for “Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn”

Paolo Sorrentino for “The Hand Of God”

Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt for “The Worst Person In The World”

Jasmila Žbanić for “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton for “The Father” – WINNER

European Discovery – Prix Fipresci

“Beginning,” Dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili

“Lamb,” Dir: Valdimar Jóhannsson

“Playground,” Dir: Laura Wandel

“Pleasure,” Dir: Ninja Thyberg

“Promising,” Young Woman Dir: Emerald Fennell – WINNER

“The Whaler Boy,” Dir: Philipp Yuryev

European Short Film

“Bella,” Dir: Thelyia Petraki

“Displaced,” Dir: Samir Karahoda

“Easter Eggs,” Dir: Nicolas Keppens

“In Flow of Words,” Dir: Eliane Esther Bots

“My Uncle Tudor,” Dir: Olga Lucovnicova – WINNER

