On September 30, 2020, almost 28 years after the Babri Masjid was razed by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town, a special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, due to lack of evidence, saying the demolition was not pre-planned.

