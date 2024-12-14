Quiz time: can you guess the football stadium from its away end?

Which English ground are the away fans celebrating at in the picture above? Old Trafford Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Stamford Bridge Emirates Stadium Manchester United fans with a rare moment of joy on an away day – at which Premier League ground? Stamford Bridge Goodison Park Etihad Stadium Villa Park St Pauli fans here, creating a smoky spectacle against which Bundesliga side? Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Borussia Mönchengladbach Hamburg A sparsely populated away end in the Europa Conference League. Which city have these fans travelled to? Athens Florence Munich Istanbul Portsmouth fans party at which London ground? The Den The Valley Loftus Road Plough Lane Hammarby fans make their presence felt at a Women's Champions League game, played at a ground named after which men's football legend? Alfredo Di Stefano Diego Maradona Ferenc Puskas Johan Cruyff A famous FA Cup away day at which historic ground? Craven Cottage The Hawthorns Portman Road Turf Moor Not all away trips end well. Here, Coventry fans absorb their club's relegation from the Premier League, at which Midlands ground? Filbert Street St Andrews Molineux Villa Park More desolation here, this time for a Dundee United fan who saw his team lose at which ground in 2016? Dens Park Hampden Park Ibrox McDiarmid Park Paris Saint-Germain ultras create a scene here, against which Ligue 1 side? Angers Brest Monaco Reims Internazionale fans make some noise in the away section at which Italian ground? Stadio Olimpico Stadio Diego Armando Maradona San Siro Allianz Stadium An away end up in the gods at which ground? Ibrox Pride Park St James Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium In Brazil, Grêmio fans react to a 1-0 derby defeat at their biggest rivals' stadium. Who are the club in question? Botafogo Corinthians Fluminense Internacional This aerial shot shows damage to seating in the away end at which English ground? Ewood Park Goodison Park Stamford Bridge St Andrew's A testing afternoon for away fans in the FA Cup, at which Lancashire club? Accrington Stanley Fleetwood Town Morecambe Salford City Fans of Norwegian side Vålerenga making some noise at which ground, in this season's Women's Champions League? Allianz Arena Emirates Stadium Groupama Stadium Wanda Metropolitano Where did Aston Villa fans travel to see relegation to the Championship confirmed in 2016? Anfield Old Trafford St Mary's Stadium of Light And finally, one from the archives – where are these England fans celebrating? Olympiastadion, Berlin Olympiastadion, Helsinki Olympiastadion, Munich Stadio Olimpico, Rome

1:B - Roma fans are pictured during the recent Europa League game, where their side earned a 2-2 draw through Mats Hummels' late equaliser., 2:C - These are the scenes after Marcus Rashford's opener in last season's Manchester derby – but City went on to win 3-1., 3:B - It's Signal Iduna Park, more commonly known as the Westfalenstadion., 4:B - It's the Stadio Artemio Franchi, home of Fiorentina, who beat The New Saints 2-0 in front of a very small group of travelling fans., 5:C - It's the home of QPR, where Pompey earned their first win of the Championship season., 6:D - It's the Estadi Johan Cruyff, where Hammarby played Barcelona last week – and lost 9-0., 7:C - Maidstone stunned promotion-chasing Ipswich 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round last season., 8:D - The Sky Blues took a 2-0 lead in the penultimate game of the season, but lost 3-2 to confirm relegation. They have yet to get back to the English top flight., 9:A - He and many other Tangerines fans had just seen United get relegated by their fierce local rivals, Dundee., 10:B - PSG won the game 2-1 in March 2023. Brest are currently impressing in the Champions League, but have to play home games at nearby Guingamp., 11:A - The fans are watching a Serie A game against Roma who, like Inter, share their ground with their biggest rivals, 12:C - The away end at Newcastle's home ground is at the top of the Leazes Stand – with 140 steps to climb from the turnstiles., 13:D - Grêmio and Internacional, the two biggest clubs in Porto Alegre, contest the 'Grenal' derby each season., 14:C - The damage was caused by fans of Belgian club Gent, during Chelsea's 4-2 Conference League victory in October., 15:A - This picture was taken in January 2017, when Luton visited the Wham Stadium. Both teams were in League Two at the time, and the hosts won 2-1 to reach the fourth round., 16:B - Arsenal won the match 4-1., 17:B - Villa lost 1-0 to Manchester United and ended the season rock bottom with 17 points; their fortunes have certainly improved since., 18:C - England fans are celebrating the 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Germany in 2001.

