Quiz! Can you solve this Christmas tree brain teaser?

Hopes Grove Nurseries

Give yourself a little brain game over the holidays by trying to find the five-pointed star on top of the Christmas tree in this fun festive puzzle. It takes the average person 15 seconds to spot, but how long will it take you?

Created by online plant specialists Hopes Grove Nurseries, the brain teaser has been designed to encourage the public to plant trees and appreciate the beauty of them in our environment. It features rows of different Christmas trees all with a star on top, but only one tree has five points — can you find it?

"We wanted to create this brain teaser to remind people of the importance of trees and encourage them to plant them if they can, but also to have some fun ahead of the festive season," Morris Hankinson, from Hopes Grove Nurseries, says.

"With the record time of 15 seconds to complete this brainteaser, we're excited to see if anyone can beat that time! We certainly struggled."

Think you can beat the record time? Take a look at the mind-bending puzzle and give it a go...

Hopes Grove Nurseries

Need some help? Take a look at the answer below...

Hopes Grove Nurseries

Follow Country Living on Instagram.



You Might Also Like