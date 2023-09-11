Quiz: Who has Novak Djokovic beaten in Grand Slam finals?
US Open 2023 men's singles final - Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 10 September Time: 21:00 BST
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Novak Djokovic has equalled Margaret Court's record tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles - and he shows no sign of stopping any time soon.
The Serb has beaten 12 players on his way to the feat - some are easy to guess, some a little more challenging.
You've got two minutes - the length of times players get between sets - to name them all. How many can you get?