Quiz: Who has Novak Djokovic beaten in Grand Slam finals?

Novak Djokovic

US Open 2023 men's singles final - Novak Djokovic v Daniil Medvedev Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 10 September Time: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live text and radio commentary across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Novak Djokovic has equalled Margaret Court's record tally of 24 Grand Slam singles titles - and he shows no sign of stopping any time soon.

The Serb has beaten 12 players on his way to the feat - some are easy to guess, some a little more challenging.

You've got two minutes - the length of times players get between sets - to name them all. How many can you get?