Quiz! Can you name these 20 Champions League winners?

By tonight, we’ll know the final eight teams in with a chance of glory in this season’s Champions League. At this point, any one of them could end up winners in Madrid this May. That’s right: even Serge Aurier could be picking up a medal in two months’ time.

There are always players you wouldn’t expect to have held Ol' Big Ears aloft at some point – in fact, almost every season there’s at least one who looks a little out of place.

So we’ve got something a bit different for you today. We’ve put together 20 unexpected Champions League winners, and all we want you to do is name them. It’s multiple choice, there’s no time limit… easy, right?

Let us know how many of the 20 you get correct at @FourFourTwo for your chance of getting on our daily leaderboard.

