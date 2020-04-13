Quiz on ITV – Who is the mysterious Paddy Spooner?

Photo credit: ITV

Until you watched the first episode of Quiz, the ITV three-part drama about the real-life Who Wants to be a Millionaire? coughing major scandal, you might not realise just how determined some people were to get themselves on the Chris Tarrant-fronted game show.

In the series, which started out life as a play, we're told about a mysterious syndicate, made up of quiz fanatics, who made it their mission to break into Millionaire.

That "underground community" was headed up by Paddy Spooner, played by Jerry Killick.

"They called themselves the consortium," writer James Graham told Digital Spy and other press. "There are hundreds and hundreds of these people who were signed up by Paddy Spooner... who managed to penetrate [the show]."

But who was the leather-clad biker?

Spooner is from Hampshire, England and is the only person in the world to appear on Millionaire in three different countries.

There were more than 100 different international variations of the quiz show and Spooner appeared on the Australian, British and Irish versions.

He won $250,000 on the former, £250K on the UK version and just €1,000 in Ireland.



You can watch him in action on the UK version below from 07.37 onwards.

Just in case Quiz lost you, here's how the syndicate worked.

Thousands of people would ring in to take part in show. The people manning the phones would then contact a random selection of numbers with a question that was "all but impossible to get exactly right".

In the series, Spooner says that people would then talk to one another and share their intel. It emerged that the show was using the same 'Closest To' questions in rotation time and time again.

During their meeting at the pub, Paddy tells Diana's brother Adrian that if they ring him back, he must pretend to be someone else and arrange a time to chat later.

That will give him enough time to contact Spooner and he will "mobilise", either visiting him personally or sending out one of his team with all of the information they have collected from their numerous conversations.

Then, he will be able to answer the question and bag a spot on the show.

If Adrian was to win the 'Fastest Finger First Round' and make it into the hot seat, Paddy offered his services once again for the 'Phone A Friend' option. But that would cost him 25% of the prize money.

"We worked with Paul Smith [the founder of production company Celador and the brains behind Millionaire] who got really intrigued by quite how much this strange organisation had got inside his show," added Graham.

"So he went on a journey with us to rediscover how much this organisation had taken in prize money from the show, which we reveal in the third episode, and it's quite staggering."

Smith said (via Daily Mail): "We were naive. We believed people would play the game in the spirit it was intended, but serious quizzers began to realise the massive potential. What they began to do was find ways of penetrating the system to get into the studio by completely, totally ignoring the rules."

Chatting exclusively to Digital Spy about the syndicate, Michael Jibson, who plays Tecwen Whittock, said: "He [Tecwin] was a keen quizzer, as they [Charles and Diana] were, allegedly.



"And they were all connected to, well certainly Diana was, and Tecwen was, and Diana's brother, were all connected to this syndicate, which was a community of quizzers who would communicate with each other and discuss different ways of getting onto quiz shows.







"Allegedly, they never met and to this day that's what they maintain, that they had nothing to do with each other, other than Diana and Tecwen had some sort of contact over the phone about something else.

"So it's kind of up for grabs in terms of whether or not they did it...And that's where it's kind of left in the show. These people did know of each other, but...they still maintain that they were completely and utterly innocent."

Quiz continues on Tuesday April 14 at 9pm on ITV.

