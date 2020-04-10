Quiz: How well do you remember the 2019 baseball season?

Remember when the Washington Nationals won the World Series in seven thrilling games? That was about five and a half months ago. It feels like it was five years ago.

The world has changed a lot since then, sports have come to a near standstill and the baseball season that was upon us now is a series of proposed ideas for a season that may or may not happen amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Last baseball season? Might as well be when the Expos were still around, which got us to thinking — how well do you remember the particulars of the 2019 season?

We already reminded you that the Nats won the World Series — we’d hope you remember that — the rest is up to you.

Part 1: Keeping count

How well do you remember your league leaders and counting stats?

Part 2: The highs and lows

Who won the most, who got fired and who was in the cellar.

Part 3: Memorable moments

Things that will be in the history books forever.

How did you do?

• All 12 correct: High-five! You’re a baseball encyclopedia.

• 9-11 correct: If this were the playoffs, you’d be a wild-card team. Good job.

• 6-10 correct: Here’s the bright side. That’s still a good batting average.

• 2-6 correct: Grab some pine.

• 0-1 correct: Well, maybe football season will start up soon?





