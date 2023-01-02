Quitting, choking, cowardly Colts can't go away fast enough | Opinion

Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star
·8 min read

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles is lying on the field at MetLife Stadium, convulsing in pain. Next to him is New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who put Foles there. Thibodeaux is also lying there, so close he can touch Foles, making snow angels on the turf. Matter of fact, Thibodeaux’s hand grazes Foles’ leg as he makes another snow angel. It would almost look choreographed, if it weren’t so disgusting.

Thibodeaux’s teammates ignore him as he celebrates while the human being he injured writhes in pain inches away. That’s a lack of class, but whatever. That’s on the Giants.

Foles’ teammates ignore Thibodeaux, too. That’s a lack of … everything. No pride, no honor, no courage, no concern, no nothing.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

That play, that right there, is the 2022 Indianapolis Colts. They are nothing. They are going nowhere. They are one of the worst teams in the NFL – bad roster, bad coaching, bad interim coaching, bad scouting – and will go into the season finale with a 4-11-1 record after losing 38-10 to New York, their sixth consecutive loss.

We’d seen ugly before, obviously. We saw the Colts quit in Dallas, a close game getting away and then this prideless roster just giving up as Dallas outscored Indianapolis 33-0 in the fourth quarter. We saw them choke the next week, surrendering the biggest comeback in NFL history as a 33-0 lead became a 39-36 loss. We saw them roll over and play dead last week at home, losing 21-3 to Los Angeles. The Chargers clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs at Lucas Oil Stadium. At least somebody is.

Those were the three games leading to Sunday in New York.

Now we see the results of all this quitting, choking, losing: Their quarterback shivering in agony, left hand on his ribs as his right hand flails aimlessly in the air from sheer pain, while the player who put Foles there celebrates for an uncomfortably long time – Thibodeaux was making an army of snow angels – and is allowed to do it.

The 2022 Indianapolis Colts are revolting.

Jeff Saturday stuck knife in Frank Reich's career

Like, where was left guard Quenton Nelson?

He’s the tough guy who used to show up whenever a teammate was in danger. Remember when he was The Bodyguard? Not anymore. He’s not the player he used to be, either. Nelson was voted into the 2022 Pro Bowl as a reputation pick, not because he’s done anything this season to deserve it. A few snaps later, Nelson was beaten so badly by Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence – a legit Pro Bowler – that everyone went down in a pile together: Nelson, Lawrence and sacked Sam Ehlinger, the backup quarterback pressed into action by Foles’ injury.

Like, where was Bernhard Raimann? He’s the left tackle who allowed Thibodeaux to maul Foles on that awful play. Notice I didn’t say he let Thibodeaux “beat him” on the play. Thibodeaux didn’t beat Raimann, because Raimann ignored him. Raimann let him go, choosing instead to pick up blitzing safety Landon Collins, giving Thibodeaux – the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft – a free shot at his quarterback.

Like, where was Deon Jackson? He was the running back on the play, lined up to Foles’ left, behind Raimann. As Collins was blitzing and Thibodeaux was running free and a third New York defender – cornerback Nick McCloud – was blitzing free behind Thibodeaux, Jackson was running into the flat to catch a pass that was never, ever going to be thrown.

Who’s coaching these people, anyway? Jeff Saturday, the interim coach, is a former Pro Bowl center, a member of the Colts’ Ring of Ho-or, a word I refuse to spell out in the same sentence with “Colts.” Before agreeing to stick a knife in Frank Reich’s back after the ninth game – Irsay has said on the record that he fired Reich only because Saturday agreed to replace him: “If (Saturday) says no,” he said Nov. 8, “we’re not here today” – Saturday had been Jim Irsay’s paid consultant, giving Irsay expert analysis on the offensive line. Does he just not pay attention to the line anymore?

Pass-rushers have been running free into the Colts’ backfield all season; that free shot at the QB isn’t limited to Sunday. Hell, it wasn’t limited to that play. Literally three snaps after Raimann and Co. gave Thibodeaux a free shot at their quarterback, right tackle Braden Smith and Co. did it again. Now lined up over Smith, Thibodeaux took aim on Ehlinger as Smith looked for a defensive back to block. Ehlinger unloaded the pass before being buried, throwing it right into Thibodeaux’s chest, shocking him into dropping what would’ve been an easy pick-six.

The Colts have the highest-paid offensive line in the NFL – true story – and are 31st in sacks allowed while creating less running room for defending NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor, who went from averaging 5.5 yards per carry last season to 4.5 this season. On a bad team with bad position groups almost across the board, on a staff that has already fired the head coach (Reich) and offensive coordinator (Marcus Brady), the coach of the worst unit on the team, OL coach Chris Strausser, still here.

Who’s advising Irsay now, anyway? Is it still Jeff Saturday? Is that why Irsay told ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown last week that Saturday (record: 1-6) “is an outstanding candidate” for the permanent position in 2023?

Meet your 2022 Colts:

One week after the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a playoff spot with a blowout of the Colts, the Giants clinched a playoff spot with a blowout of the Colts. The Colts aren't an NFL team. They're a homecoming opponent.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Indianapolis Colts is injured against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Nick Foles #9 of the Indianapolis Colts is injured against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Colts infected (again) by losers

Remember when the Colts had that great culture? A bunch of classy, tough, good guys in the locker room. Professionals, you’d call them.

The culture is gone. The Colts remain classy in the community, which is nice, and they’re full of nice guys in the locker room, which doesn’t really matter. But tough? Study Nick Foles’ X-ray before you answer that question. And oh my to be a bug on the wall when Foles watches the replay of his brutal injury, and the celebration happening next to him, while his teammates ignore all of it.

Professionals? Not anymore. The Colts are back to that clueless bunch of 2017, a 4-12 team whose ongoing celebrations that season were so pointless, so out of touch with the reality on the scoreboard, that I devoted an entire game column to it after a 20-16 loss to Tennessee. Actual headline that day: Colts are infected by losers.

Acceptable headlines today: Colts are infected by quitters. Colts are infected by chokers. Colts are infected by cowards.

Or just run it back from 2017 – Colts are infected by losers – because this happened Sunday:

Late second quarter, Colts already trailing 21-3, New York quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass out of the end zone on third down, willing to take a field goal on the next play. The nearest Colts defender to the pass, rookie cornerback Dallis Flowers, posed in the end zone, arms crossed, and stared into the crowd, like: I’m the man.

It’s not just rookies. First play of the third quarter, linebacker Bobby Okereke forces a fumble that 11-year veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr. falls on. After the whistle McLeod rises and runs to the end zone, which is how everybody that is anybody celebrates a turnover these days in the NFL. The Colts trailed 24-3, but they sure celebrated that turnover, didn’t they?

Later, fourth quarter, Okereke is chasing down Jones, who sees him coming and slides in surrender. Okereke lowers his shoulder anyway, runs him over and finishes him off with a forearm to the helmet. Game officials threw a flag on that, but didn’t object when Giants guard Ben Bredeson came running over to shove Okereke for the dirty hit.

The officials understood: That’s how teammates stick up for each other.

The Colts don’t understand much. They’re good at losing, and because of that they’ve become exceptional these last two weeks at tanking, and now they’re one week from becoming the 2022 Indianapolis Colts of our dreams:

Gone.

Find IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel on Twitter at @GreggDoyelStar or at  www.facebook.com/greggdoyelstar.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts quit, choked and were cowards. Good riddance.

Latest Stories

  • Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack

    New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't realize Colts quarterback Nick Foles was in pain with a rib injury when he started doing snow angels Sunday next to the fallen Indianapolis veteran. Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play. The 33-year-old was able to walk to the Colts sideline, but he was soon placed on a cart and taken to the locker room.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicts a US recession in 2023 and another inflation spike

    Burry predicted inflation would cool as the economy weakens in 2023, spurring the Fed and US government to stimulate demand — and reignite inflation.

  • ‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Teases Possible “Tiva” Reunion

    NCIS fans could be in for a Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Michael Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 seasons on the CBS drama teased a possible return. In a reflective tweet about the year ahead, DiNozzo tweeted, “Happy New Year! It’s time to look at time and enjoy the moment!” A […]

  • Hugh Grant Confirms He Is ‘Married to James Bond’ in ‘Knives Out’ Cinematic Universe

    Grant plays the husband of Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

  • Paris Hilton Wears a Version of Her 21st Birthday Dress for NYE Performance with Miley Cyrus

    Hilton partied like it was 2002 as she rang in the new year in a pink chainmail dress alongside Miley Cyrus and Sia

  • Zelensky just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.

  • Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh contacted by Denver Broncos about vacancy, per report

    Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to express their interest in him for their head coach vacancy in recent days.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th