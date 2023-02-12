Quite a few insiders invested in Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Molten Ventures

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Interim Chair & Senior Director Grahame Cook for UK£98k worth of shares, at about UK£2.86 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£3.78. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Molten Ventures insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Molten Ventures Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Molten Ventures insiders own about UK£4.4m worth of shares (which is 0.8% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Molten Ventures Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Molten Ventures insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Molten Ventures. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Molten Ventures you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

