Quite a few insiders invested in Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) last year which is positive news for shareholders

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Harris Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HT8) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Harris Technology Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harris Technology Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, MD & Executive Director Garrison Huang bought AU$133k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.061. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Harris Technology Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Harris Technology Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Harris Technology Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Harris Technology Group insiders own about AU$6.6m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harris Technology Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Harris Technology Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Harris Technology Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harris Technology Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Harris Technology Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.