Quite a few insiders invested in Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) last year which is positive news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Beach Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Executive Director Richard Richards for AU$256k worth of shares, at about AU$1.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Beach Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Beach Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.2% of Beach Energy shares, worth about AU$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Beach Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Beach Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Beach Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Beach Energy. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Beach Energy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

