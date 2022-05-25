Quite a few insiders invested in The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) last year which is positive news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Bank of Nova Scotia's (TSE:BNS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bank of Nova Scotia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group Head of International Banking & Digital Transformation Ignacio Deschamps for CA$299k worth of shares, at about CA$85.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$81.37). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Bank of Nova Scotia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Bank of Nova Scotia

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.03% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares, worth about CA$27m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bank of Nova Scotia Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bank of Nova Scotia insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Bank of Nova Scotia insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

