I Quit My Side Hustle To Focus On My 9 To 5

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
·7 min read

The side hustle – used to describe everything from second jobs to monetising your hobbies – was on the up and up long before COVID shook up our lives. But the pandemic gave it more prominence than ever. Thanks to a range of factors including job insecurity and the rising cost of living, and more free time to invest in hobbies or creating a small business, the side hustle flourished. According to a survey of 2,000 UK workers by online freelancer marketplace Fiverr, 58% of those who are working on a side hustle in some form began doing so after March 2020.

It’s very easy to see the allure of a side hustle: unlike the more grim-sounding and traditional second or third job, ‘side hustle’ suggests you are a go-getter making the most of your time. You are not taking your skills or your time for granted; you are grafting to get ahead in the capitalist space. It’s particularly geared towards creative endeavours and so conflates doing what you love with being paid for it – something that many millennials and Gen Z were taught to expect from their work but often didn’t find. If the world of work can’t fulfil your creative dreams, the implication goes, then a side hustle encourages you to be your own boss and increase your income.

The problem of course is that the side hustle as a lifestyle choice doesn’t always line up with reality. Despite attempts to codify the ‘side-hustle bedroom‘ as an aesthetic, working for yourself in this way is not aspirational. It blurs the line between work and personal life, the former spilling into your home space. It takes up space, time and money without necessarily offering the promised return on your investment.

Whether you are engaging in a side hustle primarily to support yourself or you are in a (relatively) secure but unhappy position and trying to branch out, working out the costs vs the benefits is vital. For some, the result of that equation is to quit.

Becca, 25, started teaching as a climbing instructor on a zero-hour contract for fun and to make a bit of extra money when saving for her first home. But the time commitment quickly became overwhelming.

“It was weekend work,” she tells R29, “so I struggled with working pretty much every single day of the week and not having time off. I also picked up more shifts on my holiday from my main job. I dropped it because I started a new, more demanding job where the hours included one Saturday in five and some evening work and it was all too much.”

For some people, the time commitment can be worth it when your side hustle gives you what your job lacks – for a while, at least.

Jenna, 29, was feeling really unfulfilled in her full-time role and liked the idea of increasing her income, especially as where she worked had no progression or bonus structure. She had worked in learning and development for around eight years and “love[s] helping people grow” and so she started looking into teaching English to children online. “I had done some research and found a couple of companies that predominantly catered towards the Chinese market,” she says. The hours therefore tended to be early morning, which appealed to Jenna as an early bird. Thanks to working from home, it was a fairly seamless process to start teaching before her nine-to-five job.

Jenna loved seeing the same students each week and watching them develop but her downtime quickly filled up with teaching and preparation, which affected her personal life. “I didn’t have much time left for me and had to sacrifice social events. Getting up on a Saturday at 5am was hard!”

When she found a new position that focused on what she loved in learning and development, the negatives outweighed the positives. “For me to find that passion again in my current role outweighed the want and need for that extra income that came from teaching and I wanted to spend my time off truly being ‘off’ so I could give my role 110%.”

Balancing creative or therapeutic fulfilment against the stresses of work and life is something that has to be constantly negotiated.

Claire, 28, who uses she or they pronouns, started charging by the hour to help people with their gardens because they found gardening incredibly rewarding. “I wanted to work on my own terms because I wanted to leave work and travel and needed an earner for when I returned! I had done a year of RHS [Royal Horticultural Society] study alongside a full-time job so I had amassed knowledge.” When their main job was causing them frustration from being inside all the time, “having a lot of manual labour or creative work designing planting plans was a good productive outlet.”

However their role as an NHS mental health practitioner became increasingly demanding during the pandemic. Claire says: “I realised that the effort involved in doing such different jobs was not worth the money or the therapeutic fun of working in gardens. I am also a perfectionist with gardens and I realised I couldn’t work to my standards in both roles. Ultimately the nine-to-five won and I don’t regret it.”

Thirty-year-old Grace wanted to start a podcast but life had always got in the way, until the lockdowns started. As she was freelancing at the time, she had more flexibility to record and edit, which was vital for speaking with her busy guests. “Even with this flexibility I found it to be pretty tricky to keep up with things,” she says. “I was doing around 20 hours per week on writing, recording, editing and planning. I didn’t have any time to look at the monetisation side of things or growing things beyond what came organically.” Though she got lucky with some decent press and was even featured on the Apple Podcasts homepage, in the end she wasn’t able to sustain it alongside her work. “Around the same time I came to this decision I took on a full-time role that is very demanding so the idea of maintaining the podcast was definitely not feasible,” Grace says. “I mean, maybe it’s not totally impossible but it would mean zero downtime whatsoever. It felt like a choice between the podcast or having any free time for anything else. So I ultimately chose the latter.”

The overarching theme is that putting in all that extra work has to be worth it, especially if the source of income is unstable. What defines something as ‘worth it’ is obviously up to you but if you are able to avoid sacrificing your physical and mental wellbeing for the sake of extra income then it is worth considering. Championing the pursuit of a side hustle at all costs normalises overwork and reflects the fact that precarious employment and working several jobs just to survive is an increasingly common reality. Moreover, it can make you feel like you are letting yourself down or missing out because you are not hustling as hard as you think you should.

“I think when I was younger I felt pressure to be good at many things at once and to be exceeding my own expectations,” says Claire. “I have now realised it’s okay to just do one job at a time but there was a time I would have been very harsh on myself for that and thought I was missing out.” They add: “It’s not sustainable to try and maintain all the different work alongside each other and I feel better having left some passions and stresses behind.”

Quitting these additional forms of work when you can afford to is not a sign of weakness or lack of ambition but instead a reprioritisation of yourself and your needs.

As Grace puts it: “There is a part of me that feels a bit disappointed in myself as there’s very much a narrative of needing to work really hard on these creative side projects and that being admirable. But I feel like we should admire the decision for people to choose being happy and healthy over having a cool project they’re working on.”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Problematic Rise Of 'Side-Hustle Bedrooms'

How To Find The 3 Must-Haves For Job Satisfaction

Is Job Sharing The Future Of Flexible Work?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl gives Chase chance to cap amazing rookie season

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase has turned in quite the debut season, rewriting Cincinnati rookie records, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and now scratching off another goal to earn the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. “I put it on my wall ... got that accomplishment, and that's more than I can ask for,” Chase said Friday, perched with his right leg over a bleacher in the stands at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. “I'm blessed to be in this situation." Next up, Chase can do something he cou

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Cammi Granato has been watching the Vancouver Canucks for years. As a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken — the first female scout in NHL history — she spent ample time in the press box at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, sussing out talent for the league's newest team. Now she'll be watching with a new view. The Canucks named Granato assistant general manager on Thursday. "I'm very, very excited to take on this role," she said on a video call Thursday. Granato captained the U.S. team that bea

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Overlooked Higgins, Boyd complete Bengals receiving trio

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. The addition of Chase this season wouldn't have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati. With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the fi

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi