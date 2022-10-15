We quit the rat race – here's how it turned out for us

Jason & Yvonne Lancaster with Nori the sheep - Rachel Kennen

It costs the same as a four-bedroom house in Edinburgh – or a studio flat in London – but comes with its own jetty and helipad. The uninhabited Scottish island of Pladda went on the market this summer. For £350,000, you can buy all 30 acres, the house (which once belonged to the lighthouse keeper), a walled garden and views as far as Northern Ireland. The only neighbours would be a wide range of seabirds, but the isolation doesn’t seem to have put people off. “We’ve had an unprecedented level of interest,” says Sarah Peacock of Knight Frank. “The enquiries have been in their hundreds – and by that I mean hundreds and hundreds.”

There was a time when living in a place where you need a boat when you’re low on milk might have attracted fewer takers. The pandemic seems to have changed all that. It’s partly the work-from-home culture and an increasing number of companies allowing staff to “work from anywhere” – somewhere greener or quieter or off the mainland altogether.

The pandemic also made us yearn for nature. A survey by Natural England found that over a third of us were spending more time outside during the first lockdown than we had before the pandemic, and by July 2020, that had risen to almost half of us. Forty per cent of us had noticed that nature and wildlife were important to our wellbeing. Charities such as the RSPB and The Wildlife Trusts reported huge traffic spikes to their websites.

Cornwall; a popualr destination with those escaping the city - ValeryEgorov

While celebrities hunkered down in remote private enclaves – Gordon Ramsay’s family relocated to their Cornwall home, Emma Thompson to her house in Argyll and Bute on the banks of Loch Eck – the rest of us dreamed of following suit. Estate agents reported a 120 per cent surge in the number of people wanting to move out of urban areas. Sales of camper vans, bicycles and camping equipment rocketed. The UK’s 1,000 most densely packed neighbourhoods saw their population growth rates slow by a half.

Life coach Carole Ann Rice has been inundated with people wishing to escape the rat race for something more elemental. “I’ve always had clients who feel burnt out and are looking to create a much simpler life,” she says, “but the past two years has seen an unprecedented upswell. The pandemic was a wake-up call. There was a realisation that we don’t know what’s coming, life goes faster than we think and having a big house and a great car, the latest tech and an expensive watch is not going to bring happiness. At first, each new thing feels amazing, then the buzz goes, and it’s ‘What’s next?’ A lot of people are looking to step off that conveyer belt for a complete escape.”

Whether or not moving to a remote edge of the country is the answer has yet to be seen. Some research by First Mortgage has found that 72 per cent of those who fled the cities during the pandemic now plan to return – most of them have missed family, amenities, sports venues and “foodie culture”. But for others who swapped cities for sea and mountains, their one regret is that they didn’t do it sooner …

‘Moving to a tiny island has made our world bigger’

London-based couple Jason, 48, and Yvonne Lancaster, 53, went on holiday to the Hebridean island of Tiree – and decided to move there within minutes of stepping off the ferry. Yvonne has one adult son from her former marriage.

Within six months of living here, our neighbour had offered us one of his orphaned lambs - Rachel Keenan

Yvonne and I had a consulting business – Yvonne used to be CEO of a London insurance company and I was on the board of a branding agency so we had decided to join forces and build something together. The company, Dutch Engels, did very well very quickly and we were running around like headless chickens. There was lots of travel – Singapore; the EU; and we’d won a project where the client wanted us to spend six months in the US. We’d be standing on the platform getting a tube at seven in the morning, thinking, “Why are we juggling all this? There must be a better way to live.”

In April 2018, we were in Edinburgh for work, rushed off our feet, when someone at the meeting said that we looked like we needed a break. She suggested we go to one of the islands for a couple of days. It wasn’t a bad idea. Yvonne looked on Google Earth and spotted this tiny island, less than eight miles long and two miles wide, that looked like it was in the tropics – turquoise blue water and golden sand beaches. We headed there.

The ferry journey from Oban was stunning – you’ve got the mountains, the ocean, the yachts. It was a world we didn’t even know existed. It takes three and a half hours on a good day and I remember so vividly arriving at Tiree. We drove off the ferry and parked in this beautiful harbour.

Everything conspired to make us fall in love with the place. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky. It was 23C with just a tiny breeze. A chap wandered over and started talking, then invited us to dinner. Both of us were feeling this gut instinct which said, “This feels like home. Make this our home.”

the lambs became part of the family, all with names and personalities - Rachel Keenan

The great thing about having your own business is that you can make those decisions. That same day, instead of looking for a place to spend a holiday, we started looking for a place to live. Someone put us in touch with someone else, and before we knew it, we were looking at this empty farmhouse which had a traditional barn next to it – perfect for a workplace. The back windows looked on to the sea and the hills with nothing obstructing the view. We went back to London and sold our apartment. By October, we’d moved here permanently.

We were typical clichés from London and never pretended to be anything else, but within six months of living here, our neighbour had offered us one of his orphaned lambs. We ended up taking seven. Lots of neighbours got involved and taught us how to look after them – they needed feeding five or six times a day – and the lambs became part of the family, all with names and personalities. We now have 11 sheep and they’re not cheap.

One day we were trying to think of how to help them pay their way and Yvonne said: “I can knit.” I had no idea that this high-powered CEO loved knitting but we went ahead and launched a woolly hat business – WELAN, Sustainable Wool Hats and Eco Friendly Woolly Beanies from the Isle of Tiree, Scotland, UK (welan-tiree.com) – which has gone crazy. We sell online and in the shop on Tiree harbour. Yvonne does the spinning and the knitting. I wash the wool, separate the fibres – all the dirty jobs.

We still run the consultancy, although we are trying to slow it down and be more selective about the clients we take - Rachel Keenan

We still run the consultancy, although we are trying to slow it down and be more selective about the clients we take. When we first told people about our plans to move the business to Tiree, the response was: “Are you nuts? How are you going to make that work?” Tiree has Vodafone, BT, 4G coverage, community broadband – and since the pandemic, the world has changed anyway. Now, when we call into meetings and say we’re in the Inner Hebrides, people are less surprised, but interested – and I think sometimes a little envious.

Yvonne’s son was on his gap year travelling the world when we moved here, then he went to uni in London – he has just finished. He visits whenever he can – he loves the surf culture and usually brings friends. This really is paradise. Tiree is very low lying so you’ve always got amazing vistas. All the roads are coastal so just a five-minute drive to the post office will take your breath away.

Everyone thinks the islands are windy and cold – that’s rubbish. It doesn’t fall below 8C in winter and the summers bring long, long daylight hours. It’s also very well organised. There are two little aeroplanes twice a day which bring the post – and they can also take you to Glasgow in 40 minutes. If you have a medical emergency – a surfer once broke his foot here – you’re airlifted by helicopter to hospital on the mainland where you effectively jump the queue.

It doesn’t fall below 8C in winter and the summers bring long, long daylight hours - DUTCH-ENGELS CONSULTING LTD

Getting a GP appointment is so easy here that it feels like private healthcare. The surgery is in the middle of the island. The GPs don’t change – the doctors are part of the community. There are no taxis but there’s a “ring and ride” community bus. It will take you to the shop, wait for you to get what you want then take you home again. If you want to go on a walk, it will take you where you want to be dropped off and collect you where you want to be picked up.

We’ve bought some land now and are having a house built. The shopkeeper on the harbour saw some of my sketches for it and asked if they could sell some, so I’ve been selling sketches of the island. I’ve also been doing a lot of photography too – all the pictures on the Visit Tiree website are mine. The other day, I went out on a boat to take photos and spent two hours with dolphins and basking sharks. Seals follow you when you walk on the beach. There’s more bird life that you can imagine.

In London, we were so caught up in the world of business, the daily commute, the meetings, that we never had time for anything else. Being here has given us so much more headspace. Everything is a pleasure. We worry less. Moving to a tiny island has made our world bigger, not smaller. You couldn’t wish for more.

‘My salary has halved but my office is a forest’

Sarah Hourigan, 30, had a good career in Dublin but it didn’t make her happy. Getting back to nature and moving to a mountain in Tipperary has changed her life.

Each morning, I’d wake up feeling angry and anxious. I was really unhappy - Patrick Bolger

By my mid-20s, I’d finished my masters in psychology at Trinity College, and I was working in Dublin as a health researcher. It was mostly data and statistics work, at my desk, staring at a screen. I was earning more than most of my friends, living the city life, buying new clothes, going out at weekends. I had a good pension, annual leave, lots of ticked boxes but it was a stressful, fairly toxic place to work. Each morning, I’d wake up feeling angry and anxious. I was really unhappy.

I wanted to get back to feeling passionate about something so I started thinking about the things I used to love. As a child, I’d always been involved in the outdoors, I used to love hiking but all that had stopped after secondary school. I decided to volunteer with a local youth group and within a month, I’d gone camping with them. I absolutely loved it. It was like switching on a lightbulb. This was what I’d been missing.

After that, I joined an all-female adventure group. Our first hike was incredible – it was in January, so I promised myself I would go once a month for an entire year. By April, I was looking at our mountain leader, thinking, “Why can’t I do your job?” I started taking courses in mountain skills and wilderness first aid, and by August I was working my usual job in the week, and I was a mountain leader at weekends. I worked seven days a week for almost a year; it was insane and exhausting. I was hating Monday to Friday, but absolutely loving the weekends. I loved connecting with nature, connecting with other people.

Through all this, I learnt about the whole field of nature-based therapies. It was the perfect fit to merge my psychology background with my passion for the outdoors. I began taking courses in wild therapy, forest bathing and ecopsychology. I left my government job, got a part-time job with a charity and in July 2020, I launched my business Nature Therapy Ireland.

My life now is leading nature connection hikes and forest bathing walks - Patrick Bolger

Although I’d stayed in the centre of Dublin, I’d regularly sea swim or hike the Wicklow Mountains or the Dublin Mountains, it was my medicine. With Covid and lockdown, all that was taken away. It was only then that I noticed that every single window in my house faced a wall. I didn’t have a garden. I couldn’t see a tree.

It started to feel really suffocating. I’d thought I’d always live in a city but last year, I moved to Tipperary to live at the foot of a mountain, surrounded by nature. Looking out of my window now, all I can see is green and trees and hills and mountains. If I’m feeling stressed, I can step outside in my bare feet and stand on the grass to ground myself. I can be on a hiking route in seven minutes. In Dublin, the front door felt like a barrier – I had to have my keys, my phone, my jacket before I could even go out and find a green space.

In Tipperary, I run the business full-time and it’s flourishing. My life now is leading nature connection hikes and forest bathing walks. I recently ran a 12-week programme for people accessing adult mental health services, taking the same group into the forest every week. Yesterday, my office was a forest in Co Waterford. Today, I’m doing a recce of a new hiking route.

My salary has halved for the moment but I’ve adjusted. In Dublin, you can spend €50 (£44) every time you step out the door. Rent is much cheaper here and I’m trying to live more sustainably anyway. I don’t buy fast fashion; I have a plant-based diet. I was so desperately unhappy in my old job, no money or perks would ever make it worth it. I’ve never looked back.

‘Instead of heading to a chlorine-filled pool for a swim, I head to the sea’

Ros Dodd, a 59-year-old copywriter, and husband Andrew Goff, 70, moved to rural Wales from Birmingham last year.

There are no big towns for miles and even in the height of summer you can sit on a beach or go for a walk in the most amazing surroundings - John Lawrence

We’d lived in Birmingham for nearly 20 years. I used to love city living, especially when I was younger and enjoyed going out more, but the lure of bars and restaurants started to pall. I worked largely from home and could go for months without really using the facilities on my doorstep. Instead, I wanted to escape the sirens, the litter-strewn streets, the traffic, the screeching tyres. I wanted to wake up to the sound of silence or the sound of birds and sheep and the wind in trees. Lockdown only underlined how much I loved the countryside and how much I wanted it all around me.

The last of our parents had recently died and our son was off to university, my husband was retired and I worked from home – so the time was ripe. We’d been visiting Gwynedd, in rural mid-Wales, for years and loved it, mainly for its breathtaking beauty – both mountains and coast – and its remoteness.

There are no big towns for miles and even in the height of summer you can sit on a beach or go for a walk in the most amazing surroundings and not see a soul. When we put our house on the market and began looking for properties in that area, I wasn’t 100 per cent convinced we were doing the right thing – how can you ever know until you do it? Being older makes you wonder how you’ll cope if one of us became sick or infirm because services and facilities are very limited compared with Birmingham. Then I figured that many others before us in that area have managed to cope with age and illness, so we’d find a way, too.

We found a 120-year-old cottage on the edge of a small village – one pub, no shop - John Lawrence

Some people asked about the impact on our marriage, being so isolated. What if we discovered we no longer had anything to talk about? That didn’t concern me. We’ve worked from home for most of our married life. We’d rubbed along for 20 years already so could probably manage another 20. I reassured myself in the same way I had when I moved abroad in the 1980s to work. “If I don’t like it, I can come back.”

We found a 120-year-old cottage on the edge of a small village – one pub, no shop. A lovely surprise when we moved here was how friendly and welcoming everyone was – Welsh people and fellow “incomers” alike. We hadn’t imagined we’d be accepted so readily and it helped us settle in quickly.

The pure air, the hills and mountains, the lakes and rivers and, of course, the sea more than compensate for what we’ve given up. In Birmingham, I’d regularly do parkrun, jostling for space with hundreds of other people. Now I run up the narrow, winding lane from the cottage in glorious isolation, apart from red kites soaring over my head and rabbits darting into the hedgerows, with the majestic sight of Cader Idris – the second-highest mountain in southern Snowdonia – in front of me.

Instead of heading to a chlorine-filled pool for a swim, I pull on my wetsuit and head to the sea. In mid-August my son and I went swimming halfway along a stretch of beach that even then was deserted save for one dog-walker. We swam in the dusk, with billowing pink clouds above and seabirds dive-bombing for fish all around us. It was as near to perfection as I can imagine. I feel very blessed.”

