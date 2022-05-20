All The Quirky Products R29 Shopping Editors Tried & Loved In April

Excuse me for tooting our, the R29 Shopping team's, own horn, but we really do know how to pick 'em. And by "'em," I mean under-$100 finds. Blame it on our daily duties as internet scavengers or the fact we live, laugh, love all things e-commerce, but our monthly unhinged shopping habits are inevitable. This month the items in the Shopping team's glorified bank statement are some of the kookiest — from chic dog-mom coasters to a queer tarot deck.



Our VP of Affiliate daringly carted a pack of hermit crab shells to repurpose as dangly earrings. Even yours truly stole a pair of Command strip broom grippers from my very own parents' house. Of course, we also dabbled in some sophisticated essentials like quality plain white tees, Old Navy activewear, and a pack of VapoRub (sign of the times).



Scroll on as we journey through an impressive collection of editors' picks from the past 30 days. Prepare to raise a couple of eyebrows, roll an eye or two, and fill your online shopping cart to the brim.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Command Broom & Mop Grippers

"I visited my parents last week and upon entering their bathroom I gasped. These contraptions were elegantly holding two brooms (as pictured) and completely ridding their bathroom of any behind-the-door clunkiness. I immediately swiped a leftover package from their cabinets and cannot wait to paste them on my bathroom walls. So, although this is technically my parents' MVP, I've witnessed the grippers' magical organization power first-hand and have no problem recommending them to any organization-savvy peeps." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer





Command Broom and Mop Grippers, $, available at Amazon

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder

"I received the Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter in the 01 Nude Glow shade for my birthday and have used it religiously since. It’s subtle and has a golden bronze effect for a little bit of sparkle and warmth to your cheeks. However, since it’s spring and the flowers are blooming everywhere, I wanted to incorporate more pigmented hues than nude shades. The 02 Pink Glow is now my new favorite. I love to pop it on top of a cream blush or on its own for a faint bit of sheen in the sun. Also, the quilted packaging is 100% prettier and luxe-looking than the old metallic version. It’s a powder highlighter worth investing in.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer





Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder, $, available at Sephora

The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck & Guidebook

"My new favorite deck. Since writing my review, I’ve been obsessed with this newly launched tarot deck from my favorite queer- and trans-owned brand. It easily replaced my other decks and become my go-to for client readings. It’s so easy to read. The cards have such a good, positive energy. If you’ve been meaning to get a deck or already have an established collection, this one is a must-have." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer







Ashley Molesso, Chess Needham The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck and Guidebook, $, available at Amazon

Aspen Creative Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade

“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the Coastal Grandma aesthetic for homes. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate









Aspen Creative Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade, $, available at Amazon

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Steeped Bags

"I secretly really like Emma Chamberlain?! I also not so secretly really, really love coffee. I figured now was the time to try her coffee brand since I've heard pretty good things about it. These coffee-steeping bags arrived just in time for iced-coffee season. I followed the directions and threw two sachets in a jar of water and stuck it in the fridge overnight. The next morning I was greeted with fresh cold brew! It's very convenient, and the flavor is really nice! I'll definitely be repurchasing throughout the spring and summer. Thanks, Emma!" —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist





Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Chamberlain Steeped Bags, $, available at Chamberlain Coffee

Glossier Ultralip (Coupe)

"This month, I went on a search for my perfect summer lip. I wanted a bright, blood orange balm. It couldn't be too red, which felt too vampy for daytime, nor could it be so sheer that it wouldn't read on Zoom. But I also didn't want a lipstick — I wanted a moisturizing formula I could throw on with some SPF or a BB cream and be ready to go for that effortless, sun-kissed glow. Well, finding an orange-red balm that met all those parameters turned out to be deceptively hard. There are PLENTY of pink balms and red balms and even coral-orange balms. There are even a handful of sheer orange balms. I was about to give up hope when Most Wanted director Liz Buxton suggested I check out Glossier's new-ish Ultralip. Sure enough, it has the powerful color payoff and shine I wanted while also leaving my lips looking nourished, and it blots down to a nice Popsicle stain —another favorite summer look of mine." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor





Glossier Ultralip, $, available at Glossier

Amazon Pearl Turbo Hermit Crab Shells



“Yes, those are hermit-crab shells dangling from my earlobes. While pining over a particular pair of very expensive earrings from a very cool brand, I realized, heck, I could make them myself for a fraction of the cost. So, I took to Amazon in a DIY frenzy and ordered these pearlized turbo shells + a Dremel drill kit + a set of gold-wire hoops. After drilling two neatly sized holes in the open end of two shells, I popped them on the hoops and boom: an under-$100 pair of compliment-magnet, summer earrings.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate





PEPPERLONELY Hermit Crab Shells, $, available at Amazon

Quince Washable Silk Skirt

"I’m a serial uniform dresser who lives in denim and basics. However, in an effort to upgrade my day-to-day wardrobe, I’ve been on the hunt for elevated pieces that still feel aligned with my minimal, effortless style. This Quince silk midi skirt has become a new key staple for me and one that I can style infinite ways: with a crisp white tee and sneakers for daytime, a slinky cami for a dinner date, or a hoodie for a more street-style vibe. It’s got a hidden elastic waist that feels comfortable, not constricting, and the champagne color is the perfect neutral. Quince, you’ve done it again." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer





Quince Washable Silk Skirt, $, available at Quince

Snuggle-Pedic Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

“My parents were recently in town and planned to sleep over at my apartment. I realized during my spring cleaning I threw out my guest pillows and forgot to order some new ones. As everyone does their frantic dance when they need something ASAP, Amazon came to save the day. I found this set of two Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for less than $35 on the site and the over 184k reviews caught my eye. Even better, it was on Prime, too. The pillows arrived in a jiffy, and my parents raved about them for their softness and cool breathable factor. I’m a side sleeper, and my parents sleep on their backs, but we all were obsessed with them. Not too high and not too flat — but just right. You could easily fluff it up if you wanted to rest your back on one too.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer





Snuggle-Pedic Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $, available at Amazon

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist



“Some people prefer their hand sanitizers to be unscented, but I like a subtle fragrance. My go-to scents for these are usually citrus, and I wash my hands often, so I always look for nondrying options. Aesop checks off both of those criteria with its Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist. It’s not like the gel that slips between your fingers, but it’s a fine mist that does the trick. Saccharide isomerate (a hydrating plant-derived molecule) and aloe vera cleanses the skin without drying and gives off a faint lemony aroma that leaves me happy and clean.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer





Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist, $, available at Aesop

Vicks VapoRub

"I’ve been sick twice in a span of 30 days, and the one thing that’s saved me is all the Latina moms’ favorite remedy: Vicks. There’s just nothing like it. Literally, nothing beats it. Since moving from my parents’ house, I realized this essential was missing from my medicine cabinet, so I ran to Amazon to get myself some. And with this newest wave of sickness ailing us, I couldn’t recommend anything better." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer





Vicks VapoRub, $, available at Amazon

Duvin Storm Buttonup Shirt

"While this specific print is sold out, all of the Duvin button-ups are to die for. Heavenly soft and stylishly oversized, they look great on anything from structured pants to jean shorts. I’m obsessed with them. They’re so so worth it. Just don’t put them in the washer (learned that lesson the hard way)." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer





Duvin Storm Buttonup Shirt Pink, $, available at Duvin

Levi's Dad Jean

"I love a trouser, a cargo...any sort of baggy pant. I own several pairs of straight-leg, ankle-length denim, but I hadn't found the baggy full-length jeans of my dreams. I guess April was the month of me finding my perfect wardrobe staples because I've worn these multiple times a week since I got them. They are baggy without swallowing me whole and still provide a little shape. The length is also perfect, which is so rare for my 5'1" height. No hemming required! A true miracle." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer





Levi's Dad Jean, $, available at Revolve

Girlfriend Collective Powell One Shoulder One Piece

"Girlfriend Collective makes me wanna try trends that I never would have considered before. Maybe I get a confidence boost via the GF models who always look so good? Anyway, one-shoulder stuff has never been my thing, but this style is part of the new swim line — and, you know what, I'm into it. This one has medium support, so you likely won't see me doing any Baywatch-style runs across the beach, but for sunbathing or gentle doggy-paddling, this one's it for me. This colorway is called Sea, as in 'see, I'm obsessed.'" —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer







Girlfriend Collective Black Powell One Shoulder One Piece, $, available at Girlfriend Collective

Shaya Dog Mom Coaster

"Some important news: I have recently reached the age where I fully appreciate coasters. (Yes, I feel very grown-up.) You’ve may know luxury pet brand Shaya from its luxe Italian leather collars and leashes, but the Los Angeles-based brand just debuted the chicest coasters ever — and naturally, I had to cop. I got the tortoise 'Dog Mom' ones, and they bring a smile to my face every time I use them. (I’d like to think that my rescue pup appreciates them, too.)" —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer





Shaya Dog Mom Coaster, $, available at Shaya

Lacausa Smith Tee

"I recently realized that I literally only own tank tops, like not a single simple tee to throw on with any outfit. This prompted me to begin my search for the perfect quality T-shirt. I've always liked Lacausa and stumbled upon this tee that's just the right shape, not too short but not too long and not oversized but not fitted. It's also buttery soft and comes in several shades. I snagged a white one and an off-white beige shade. Another bonus is that you get 15% off when you purchase two of the same style!" —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist





Lacausa Smith Tee, $, available at LACAUSA

Pact High-Rise Hipster

“Pact's best-selling, organic cotton underwear is the only underwear to make me reconsider my commitment to the commando lifestyle — due, in most part, to its High-Waist Hipster. The fit is comfortable, naturally conforming to my nether regions as a barely there layer that never requires readjusting. The style is flattering, with a higher positioning on my hips and cheekier coverage on my butt. I love wearing these to bed, underneath dresses, and even jeans. They keep me feeling cool and dry down there — even after a full, hot day of wear and tear.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate





PACT High Rise Hipster, $, available at PACT





Michael Stars Paloma Shine Tank, $, available at Michael Stars

LB



Eadem Cloud Cushion & Fufu Spoon, $, available at Eadem

Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases

“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the Coastal Grandma aesthetic for your home. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.”





Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases, $, available at Bed Threads

Thread Face It Complexion Stick

"I've been really into anything that makes my life easier. I love how simple and easy this Thread beauty complexion stick is. I honestly don't really use many foundations, so I kind of use it as a concealer. It goes really easily and is pretty buildable as well. I'm excited to try other makeup items from Thread if they're all as great as the complexion stick." —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer





Thread Face It Complexion Stick, $, available at Target

Violette_Fr Yeux Paint

"I’ve been following makeup artist Violette for a few years now — so when she unveiled her own beauty brand a year ago, I clamored to try it all. While the red liquid lipstick is a hit among R29’s Shopping team, my favorite products from the lineup are the creamy eyeshadows — specifically the breathtaking shade seen here. Scarabée d’Or (gold beetle en Français) is the most unique, dimensional greenish gold. One swipe delivers major pigment, and there’s no fallout since it’s a liquid formula. I love how in certain light it looks more lime, and in others it’s more gilded. It’s also a great way to experiment with playful makeup since it toes the line between a burnished metallic and bright pop of color." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer





Violette_Fr Yeux Paint, $, available at Violette_Fr

Our Place x Selena Gomez Azul Drinking Glasses

“As a longtime Our Place fan, I was all in on the cool cookware brand’s latest launch with Selena Gomez. Since I already own more Always Pans than I’m willing to admit, I went straight for the collab’s easy, elegant drinking glasses in the new Azul colorway — or what Gomez describes as an 'electric blue.' These glasses do not disappoint in aesthetic wow factor and practicality. They’re lightweight and elegant while also being incredibly durable, and they are ideal for making everything from water to OJ and rosé look darn good.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate





Our Place Drinking Glasses - Selena Gomez Collection, $, available at Our Place

Magic Craft Linen Shirt Coronado

"I needed a solid, lightweight, oversize white button-up that I can throw on as a summer outer layer or as a beach cover-up, and I found it in the form of a men's linen shirt from the brand Magic Linen. The thing about men's tops is that they're always a much slimmer cut than you'd think, so the trick is to really size up. (For reference, I usually wear a women's M in tops, but when it comes to men's tops, I go for L or XL.) There's really nothing that astounding about this top — believe me when I say it's literally a white button-up — but it checks off everything I was looking for: versatility, non-scratchy linen feel, and a price tag under $100." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer





MagicLinen Linen Shirt CORONADO, $, available at MagicLinen

Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress

"I've sung the praises of Old Navy activewear before, and I'll sing them forevermore. Old Navy workout clothes are not only so freaking cute, but they are also astoundingly well made and perform supremely well under sweat-inducing pressure. I know from years of experience. My latest acquisition is this exercise dress, which has a built-in bra and shorts (with a pocket!). I plan to wear it all summer long while I chop it up on the tennis courts. My boobs are supported; my thighs remain unchafed; and my overall game is in top form (jk, that's the stuff this dress can't help with). Anyway, I love it so much I also got it in lime green." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer





Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress, $, available at Old Navy

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum

"Please don't call me vain for providing a selfie; I just want everyone to know how even my skin is now without makeup! I thought my complexion was looking glowy the past few weeks because I (allegedly) cut dairy out of my diet. As I was eating mac and cheese the other night, I remembered I am, in fact, horrible at maintaining a non-dairy diet but great at incorporating Caudalie's Radiance Serum into my skin-care routine. I already loved the brand's Skin Perfecting Serum, and after adding this into the mix for a month, my face is creepily even when makeup-free. Expensive but worth it." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer





Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum, $, available at Sephora

Hush Puppies Sunshine Slide Sandal

"These are insanely comfortable, and they look cute, too. The soles are extra cushy and will have you feeling like you are walking on clouds. I will definitely be wearing them all spring and summer!" —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer





Hush Puppies Sunshine Slide Sandal, $, available at Hush Puppies

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract

"This is my go-to sunscreen for my whole body. I even use it on my face! It leaves me looking glowy on the days I don't put makeup on over it. This sunscreen actually smells good, too. It's not overly fragrant though, which is perfect!" —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer







Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $, available at Supergoop!

FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop

"When this first arrived, my first thought was What is this? A shirt for ants? Since the entire top is made from stretchy fabric, it looks VERY small when you first take it out of the packaging. However, as soon as you put it on, it stretches to your body, becoming the cutest crop top ever. I had to get it in my favorite shade of emerald green, but I already have more colors in my cart. (It also makes for a great layering piece under cardigans or light jackets.) Plus, it looks so cute worn with high-waisted jeans or sweatpants, and it is secretly so comfy." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer





FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop, $, available at Free People

Urban Outfitters Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress

"One of the besties graduated law school this past weekend (I'm so proud of her!), and I needed to sub out my usual casual style for something classy. This UO midi dress was the perfect find, especially because it was only $50. As a 5'8" girlie with no torso and all legs, it fell perfectly at my mid-shin, and the back strings — while somewhat confusing to re-tie — were great at customizing the fit to my liking. Highly recommend for those events that are not really formal but also not casual that occur every spring." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer





Urban Outfitters Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

To Coastal Grandma's House We Go

The Under-$100 Items R29 Shopping Editors Bought

The Best Under-$100 Stuff We Bought This Month