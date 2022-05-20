All The Quirky Products R29 Shopping Editors Tried & Loved In April

Alexandra Polk
·17 min read

Excuse me for tooting our, the R29 Shopping team's, own horn, but we really do know how to pick 'em. And by "'em," I mean under-$100 finds. Blame it on our daily duties as internet scavengers or the fact we live, laugh, love all things e-commerce, but our monthly unhinged shopping habits are inevitable. This month the items in the Shopping team's glorified bank statement are some of the kookiest — from chic dog-mom coasters to a queer tarot deck.

Our VP of Affiliate daringly carted a pack of hermit crab shells to repurpose as dangly earrings. Even yours truly stole a pair of Command strip broom grippers from my very own parents' house. Of course, we also dabbled in some sophisticated essentials like quality plain white tees, Old Navy activewear, and a pack of VapoRub (sign of the times).

Scroll on as we journey through an impressive collection of editors' picks from the past 30 days. Prepare to raise a couple of eyebrows, roll an eye or two, and fill your online shopping cart to the brim.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Command Broom & Mop Grippers</h2> <br>"I visited my parents last week and upon entering their bathroom I gasped. These contraptions were elegantly holding two brooms (as pictured) and completely ridding their bathroom of any behind-the-door clunkiness. I immediately swiped a leftover package from their cabinets and cannot wait to paste them on my bathroom walls. So, although this is technically my parents' MVP, I've witnessed the grippers' magical organization power first-hand and have no problem recommending them to any organization-savvy peeps." <em>—Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Command</strong> Broom and Mop Grippers, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3sLp7Ln" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Command Broom & Mop Grippers


"I visited my parents last week and upon entering their bathroom I gasped. These contraptions were elegantly holding two brooms (as pictured) and completely ridding their bathroom of any behind-the-door clunkiness. I immediately swiped a leftover package from their cabinets and cannot wait to paste them on my bathroom walls. So, although this is technically my parents' MVP, I've witnessed the grippers' magical organization power first-hand and have no problem recommending them to any organization-savvy peeps." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer


Command Broom and Mop Grippers, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder</h2> <br>"I received the Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter in the 01 Nude Glow shade for my birthday and have used it religiously since. It’s subtle and has a golden bronze effect for a little bit of sparkle and warmth to your cheeks. However, since it’s spring and the flowers are blooming everywhere, I wanted to incorporate more pigmented hues than nude shades. The 02 Pink Glow is now my new favorite. I love to pop it on top of a cream blush or on its own for a faint bit of sheen in the sun. Also, the quilted packaging is 100% prettier and luxe-looking than the old metallic version. It’s a powder highlighter worth investing in.” —<em>Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Dior</strong> Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-dior-forever-couture-luminizer-highlighter-powder-P475090" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora" class="link ">Sephora</a>

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder


"I received the Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter in the 01 Nude Glow shade for my birthday and have used it religiously since. It’s subtle and has a golden bronze effect for a little bit of sparkle and warmth to your cheeks. However, since it’s spring and the flowers are blooming everywhere, I wanted to incorporate more pigmented hues than nude shades. The 02 Pink Glow is now my new favorite. I love to pop it on top of a cream blush or on its own for a faint bit of sheen in the sun. Also, the quilted packaging is 100% prettier and luxe-looking than the old metallic version. It’s a powder highlighter worth investing in.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer


Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder, $, available at Sephora
<h2>The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck & Guidebook </h2> <br>"My new favorite deck. Since writing <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/queer-tarot-deck-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:my review" class="link ">my review</a>, I’ve been obsessed with this newly launched tarot deck from my favorite queer- and trans-owned brand. It easily replaced my other decks and become my go-to for client readings. It’s so easy to read. The cards have such a good, positive energy. If you’ve been meaning to get a deck or already have an established collection, this one is a must-have." —<em>Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em> <br><em><br></em> <br> <br><strong>Ashley Molesso, Chess Needham</strong> The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck and Guidebook, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NqDHzK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck & Guidebook


"My new favorite deck. Since writing my review, I’ve been obsessed with this newly launched tarot deck from my favorite queer- and trans-owned brand. It easily replaced my other decks and become my go-to for client readings. It’s so easy to read. The cards have such a good, positive energy. If you’ve been meaning to get a deck or already have an established collection, this one is a must-have." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer



Ashley Molesso, Chess Needham The Queer Tarot: An Inclusive Deck and Guidebook, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Aspen Creative Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade </h2> <br>“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/coastal-grandma-home-decor-trend-amazon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coastal Grandma aesthetic for homes" class="link ">Coastal Grandma aesthetic for homes</a>. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.”<em> —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate</em> <br> <br> <br> <br> <br><strong>Aspen Creative</strong> Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0764FMRRV/ref=sbl_dpx_lighting-lamp-shades_B0764DSH7Y_0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Aspen Creative Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade


“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the Coastal Grandma aesthetic for homes. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate




Aspen Creative Transitional Pleated Empire Lamp Shade, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Steeped Bags</h2> <br>"I secretly really like Emma Chamberlain?! I also not so secretly really, really love coffee. I figured now was the time to try her coffee brand since I've heard pretty good things about it. These coffee-steeping bags arrived just in time for iced-coffee season. I followed the directions and threw two sachets in a jar of water and stuck it in the fridge overnight. The next morning I was greeted with fresh cold brew! It's very convenient, and the flavor is really nice! I'll definitely be repurchasing throughout the spring and summer. Thanks, Emma!" <em>—Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Chamberlain Coffee</strong> Early Bird Chamberlain Steeped Bags, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fchamberlaincoffee.com%2Fproducts%2Fearly-bird-steeped-bag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chamberlain Coffee" class="link ">Chamberlain Coffee</a>

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Steeped Bags


"I secretly really like Emma Chamberlain?! I also not so secretly really, really love coffee. I figured now was the time to try her coffee brand since I've heard pretty good things about it. These coffee-steeping bags arrived just in time for iced-coffee season. I followed the directions and threw two sachets in a jar of water and stuck it in the fridge overnight. The next morning I was greeted with fresh cold brew! It's very convenient, and the flavor is really nice! I'll definitely be repurchasing throughout the spring and summer. Thanks, Emma!" —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist


Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Chamberlain Steeped Bags, $, available at Chamberlain Coffee
<h2>Glossier Ultralip (Coupe)</h2> <br>"This month, I went on a search for my perfect summer lip. I wanted a bright, blood orange balm. It couldn't be too red, which felt too vampy for daytime, nor could it be so sheer that it wouldn't read on Zoom. But I also didn't want a lipstick — I wanted a moisturizing formula I could throw on with some SPF or a BB cream and be ready to go for that effortless, sun-kissed glow. Well, finding an orange-red balm that met all those parameters turned out to be deceptively hard. There are PLENTY of pink balms and red balms and even coral-orange balms. There are even a handful of sheer orange balms. I was about to give up hope when Most Wanted director Liz Buxton suggested I check out Glossier's new-ish Ultralip. Sure enough, it has the powerful color payoff and shine I wanted while also leaving my lips looking nourished, and it blots down to a nice Popsicle stain —another favorite summer look of mine." —<em>Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor<br></em> <br> <br><strong>Glossier</strong> Ultralip, $, available at <a href="https://glossier.79ic8e.net/YgV91j" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Glossier" class="link ">Glossier</a>

Glossier Ultralip (Coupe)


"This month, I went on a search for my perfect summer lip. I wanted a bright, blood orange balm. It couldn't be too red, which felt too vampy for daytime, nor could it be so sheer that it wouldn't read on Zoom. But I also didn't want a lipstick — I wanted a moisturizing formula I could throw on with some SPF or a BB cream and be ready to go for that effortless, sun-kissed glow. Well, finding an orange-red balm that met all those parameters turned out to be deceptively hard. There are PLENTY of pink balms and red balms and even coral-orange balms. There are even a handful of sheer orange balms. I was about to give up hope when Most Wanted director Liz Buxton suggested I check out Glossier's new-ish Ultralip. Sure enough, it has the powerful color payoff and shine I wanted while also leaving my lips looking nourished, and it blots down to a nice Popsicle stain —another favorite summer look of mine." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor

Glossier Ultralip, $, available at Glossier
<h2>Amazon Pearl Turbo Hermit Crab Shells<br></h2> <br>“Yes, those are hermit-crab shells dangling from my earlobes. While pining over a particular pair of very expensive earrings from a very cool brand, I realized, heck, I could make them myself for a fraction of the cost. So, I took to Amazon in a DIY frenzy and ordered these pearlized turbo shells + a <a href="https://amzn.to/38HT2Nr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dremel drill kit" class="link ">Dremel drill kit</a> + a set of <a href="https://amzn.to/3lsGJHO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold-wire hoops" class="link ">gold-wire hoops</a>. After drilling two neatly sized holes in the open end of two shells, I popped them on the hoops and boom: an under-$100 pair of compliment-magnet, summer earrings.”<em> —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>PEPPERLONELY</strong> Hermit Crab Shells, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3G2qURF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Amazon Pearl Turbo Hermit Crab Shells


“Yes, those are hermit-crab shells dangling from my earlobes. While pining over a particular pair of very expensive earrings from a very cool brand, I realized, heck, I could make them myself for a fraction of the cost. So, I took to Amazon in a DIY frenzy and ordered these pearlized turbo shells + a Dremel drill kit + a set of gold-wire hoops. After drilling two neatly sized holes in the open end of two shells, I popped them on the hoops and boom: an under-$100 pair of compliment-magnet, summer earrings.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate


PEPPERLONELY Hermit Crab Shells, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Quince Washable Silk Skirt</h2> <br>"I’m a serial uniform dresser who lives in denim and basics. However, in an effort to upgrade my day-to-day wardrobe, I’ve been on the hunt for elevated pieces that still feel aligned with my minimal, effortless style. This Quince silk midi skirt has become a new key staple for me and one that I can style infinite ways: with a crisp white tee and sneakers for daytime, a slinky cami for a dinner date, or a hoodie for a more street-style vibe. It’s got a hidden elastic waist that feels comfortable, not constricting, and the champagne color is the perfect neutral. Quince, you’ve done it again." —<em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Quince</strong> Washable Silk Skirt, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fsilk%2Fsilk-skirt" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quince" class="link ">Quince</a>

Quince Washable Silk Skirt


"I’m a serial uniform dresser who lives in denim and basics. However, in an effort to upgrade my day-to-day wardrobe, I’ve been on the hunt for elevated pieces that still feel aligned with my minimal, effortless style. This Quince silk midi skirt has become a new key staple for me and one that I can style infinite ways: with a crisp white tee and sneakers for daytime, a slinky cami for a dinner date, or a hoodie for a more street-style vibe. It’s got a hidden elastic waist that feels comfortable, not constricting, and the champagne color is the perfect neutral. Quince, you’ve done it again." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer


Quince Washable Silk Skirt, $, available at Quince
<h2>Snuggle-Pedic Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows</h2> <br>“My parents were recently in town and planned to sleep over at my apartment. I realized during my spring cleaning I threw out my guest pillows and forgot to order some new ones. As everyone does their frantic dance when they need something ASAP, Amazon came to save the day. I found this set of two Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for less than $35 on the site and the over 184k reviews caught my eye. Even better, it was on Prime, too. The pillows arrived in a jiffy, and my parents raved about them for their softness and cool breathable factor. I’m a side sleeper, and my parents sleep on their backs, but we all were obsessed with them. Not too high and not too flat — but just right. You could easily fluff it up if you wanted to rest your back on one too.” —<em>Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Snuggle-Pedic</strong> Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3lrSm1G" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Snuggle-Pedic Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows


“My parents were recently in town and planned to sleep over at my apartment. I realized during my spring cleaning I threw out my guest pillows and forgot to order some new ones. As everyone does their frantic dance when they need something ASAP, Amazon came to save the day. I found this set of two Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for less than $35 on the site and the over 184k reviews caught my eye. Even better, it was on Prime, too. The pillows arrived in a jiffy, and my parents raved about them for their softness and cool breathable factor. I’m a side sleeper, and my parents sleep on their backs, but we all were obsessed with them. Not too high and not too flat — but just right. You could easily fluff it up if you wanted to rest your back on one too.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer


Snuggle-Pedic Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist<br></h2> <br>“Some people prefer their hand sanitizers to be unscented, but I like a subtle fragrance. My go-to scents for these are usually citrus, and I wash my hands often, so I always look for nondrying options. Aesop checks off both of those criteria with its Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist. It’s not like the gel that slips between your fingers, but it’s a fine mist that does the trick. Saccharide isomerate (a hydrating plant-derived molecule) and aloe vera cleanses the skin without drying and gives off a faint lemony aroma that leaves me happy and clean.” —<em>Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Aesop</strong> Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aesop.com%2Fus%2Fp%2Fbody-hand%2Fhand%2Fresurrection-rinse-free-hand-mist%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aesop" class="link ">Aesop</a>

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist


“Some people prefer their hand sanitizers to be unscented, but I like a subtle fragrance. My go-to scents for these are usually citrus, and I wash my hands often, so I always look for nondrying options. Aesop checks off both of those criteria with its Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist. It’s not like the gel that slips between your fingers, but it’s a fine mist that does the trick. Saccharide isomerate (a hydrating plant-derived molecule) and aloe vera cleanses the skin without drying and gives off a faint lemony aroma that leaves me happy and clean.” —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer


Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist, $, available at Aesop
<h2>Vicks VapoRub</h2> <br>"I’ve been sick twice in a span of 30 days, and the one thing that’s saved me is all the Latina moms’ favorite remedy: Vicks. There’s just nothing like it. Literally, nothing beats it. Since moving from my parents’ house, I realized this essential was missing from my medicine cabinet, so I ran to Amazon to get myself some. And with this newest wave of sickness ailing us, I couldn’t recommend anything better." <em>—Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer<br></em> <br> <br><strong>Vicks</strong> VapoRub, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3MA4MAo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Vicks VapoRub


"I’ve been sick twice in a span of 30 days, and the one thing that’s saved me is all the Latina moms’ favorite remedy: Vicks. There’s just nothing like it. Literally, nothing beats it. Since moving from my parents’ house, I realized this essential was missing from my medicine cabinet, so I ran to Amazon to get myself some. And with this newest wave of sickness ailing us, I couldn’t recommend anything better." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer

Vicks VapoRub, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Duvin Storm Buttonup Shirt</h2> <br>"While this specific print is sold out, all of the Duvin button-ups are to die for. Heavenly soft and stylishly oversized, they look great on anything from structured pants to jean shorts. I’m obsessed with them. They’re so so worth it. Just don’t put them in the washer (learned that lesson the hard way)." —<em>Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Duvin</strong> Storm Buttonup Shirt Pink, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fduvindesign.com%2Fproducts%2Fstorm-buttonup-shirt-pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Duvin" class="link ">Duvin</a>

Duvin Storm Buttonup Shirt


"While this specific print is sold out, all of the Duvin button-ups are to die for. Heavenly soft and stylishly oversized, they look great on anything from structured pants to jean shorts. I’m obsessed with them. They’re so so worth it. Just don’t put them in the washer (learned that lesson the hard way)." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer


Duvin Storm Buttonup Shirt Pink, $, available at Duvin
<h2>Levi's Dad Jean</h2> <br>"I love a trouser, a cargo...any sort of baggy pant. I own several pairs of straight-leg, ankle-length denim, but I hadn't found the baggy full-length jeans of my dreams. I guess April was the month of me finding my perfect wardrobe staples because I've worn these multiple times a week since I got them. They are baggy without swallowing me whole and still provide a little shape. The length is also perfect, which is so rare for my 5'1" height. No hemming required! A true miracle." —<em>Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Levi's</strong> Dad Jean, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Flevis-dad-jean-in-rad-dad%2Fdp%2FLEIV-WJ151%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Revolve" class="link ">Revolve</a>

Levi's Dad Jean


"I love a trouser, a cargo...any sort of baggy pant. I own several pairs of straight-leg, ankle-length denim, but I hadn't found the baggy full-length jeans of my dreams. I guess April was the month of me finding my perfect wardrobe staples because I've worn these multiple times a week since I got them. They are baggy without swallowing me whole and still provide a little shape. The length is also perfect, which is so rare for my 5'1" height. No hemming required! A true miracle." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer


Levi's Dad Jean, $, available at Revolve
<h2>Girlfriend Collective Powell One Shoulder One Piece</h2> <br>"Girlfriend Collective makes me wanna try trends that I never would have considered before. Maybe I get a confidence boost via the GF models who always look so good? Anyway, one-shoulder stuff has never been my thing, but this style is part of the new swim line — and, you know what, I'm into it. This one has medium support, so you likely won't see me doing any <em>Baywatch</em>-style runs across the beach, but for sunbathing or gentle doggy-paddling, this one's it for me. This colorway is called Sea, as in 'see, I'm obsessed.'" <em>—Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br> <br><strong>Girlfriend Collective</strong> Black Powell One Shoulder One Piece, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgirlfriend.com%2Fproducts%2Fblack-powell-one-shoulder-one-piece" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Girlfriend Collective" class="link ">Girlfriend Collective</a>

Girlfriend Collective Powell One Shoulder One Piece


"Girlfriend Collective makes me wanna try trends that I never would have considered before. Maybe I get a confidence boost via the GF models who always look so good? Anyway, one-shoulder stuff has never been my thing, but this style is part of the new swim line — and, you know what, I'm into it. This one has medium support, so you likely won't see me doing any Baywatch-style runs across the beach, but for sunbathing or gentle doggy-paddling, this one's it for me. This colorway is called Sea, as in 'see, I'm obsessed.'" —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer



Girlfriend Collective Black Powell One Shoulder One Piece, $, available at Girlfriend Collective
<h2>Shaya Dog Mom Coaster</h2> <br>"Some important news: I have recently reached the age where I fully appreciate coasters. (Yes, I feel very grown-up.) You’ve may know luxury pet brand Shaya from its luxe Italian leather collars and leashes, but the Los Angeles-based brand just debuted the chicest coasters ever — and naturally, I had to cop. I got the tortoise 'Dog Mom' ones, and they bring a smile to my face every time I use them. (I’d like to think that my rescue pup appreciates them, too.)" —<em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Shaya</strong> Dog Mom Coaster, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shayapets.com%2Fproducts%2Fcopy-of-dog-mom-coaster-black-marble" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shaya" class="link ">Shaya</a>

Shaya Dog Mom Coaster


"Some important news: I have recently reached the age where I fully appreciate coasters. (Yes, I feel very grown-up.) You’ve may know luxury pet brand Shaya from its luxe Italian leather collars and leashes, but the Los Angeles-based brand just debuted the chicest coasters ever — and naturally, I had to cop. I got the tortoise 'Dog Mom' ones, and they bring a smile to my face every time I use them. (I’d like to think that my rescue pup appreciates them, too.)" —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer


Shaya Dog Mom Coaster, $, available at Shaya
<h2>Lacausa Smith Tee </h2> <br>"I recently realized that I literally only own tank tops, like not a single simple tee to throw on with any outfit. This prompted me to begin my search for the perfect quality T-shirt. I've always liked Lacausa and stumbled upon this tee that's just the right shape, not too short but not too long and not oversized but not fitted. It's also buttery soft and comes in several shades. I snagged a white one and an off-white beige shade. Another bonus is that you get 15% off when you purchase two of the same style!" <em>—Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist </em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Lacausa</strong> Smith Tee, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flacausa.com%2Fproducts%2Fsmith-tee-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LACAUSA" class="link ">LACAUSA</a>

Lacausa Smith Tee


"I recently realized that I literally only own tank tops, like not a single simple tee to throw on with any outfit. This prompted me to begin my search for the perfect quality T-shirt. I've always liked Lacausa and stumbled upon this tee that's just the right shape, not too short but not too long and not oversized but not fitted. It's also buttery soft and comes in several shades. I snagged a white one and an off-white beige shade. Another bonus is that you get 15% off when you purchase two of the same style!" —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist


Lacausa Smith Tee, $, available at LACAUSA
<h2>Pact High-Rise Hipster</h2> <br>“<a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/pact-organic-cotton-underwear-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pact's best-selling, organic cotton underwear" class="link ">Pact's best-selling, organic cotton underwear</a> is the only underwear to make me reconsider my commitment to the commando lifestyle — due, in most part, to its High-Waist Hipster. The fit is comfortable, naturally conforming to my nether regions as a barely there layer that never requires readjusting. The style is flattering, with a higher positioning on my hips and cheekier coverage on my butt. I love wearing these to bed, underneath dresses, and even jeans. They keep me feeling cool and dry down there — even after a full, hot day of wear and tear.”<em> —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>PACT</strong> High Rise Hipster, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwearpact.com%2Fwomen%2Funderwear%2Fundies%2Fhigh%2520rise%2520hipster%2Fwa1-whp-blk%C2%A0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PACT" class="link ">PACT</a>

Pact High-Rise Hipster


Pact's best-selling, organic cotton underwear is the only underwear to make me reconsider my commitment to the commando lifestyle — due, in most part, to its High-Waist Hipster. The fit is comfortable, naturally conforming to my nether regions as a barely there layer that never requires readjusting. The style is flattering, with a higher positioning on my hips and cheekier coverage on my butt. I love wearing these to bed, underneath dresses, and even jeans. They keep me feeling cool and dry down there — even after a full, hot day of wear and tear.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate


PACT High Rise Hipster, $, available at PACT
<br> <br><strong>Michael Stars</strong> Paloma Shine Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaelstars.com%2Fproducts%2Fpaloma-shine-tank-0508" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Stars" class="link ">Michael Stars</a>


Michael Stars Paloma Shine Tank, $, available at Michael Stars
LB <br> <br><strong>Eadem</strong> Cloud Cushion & Fufu Spoon, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Feadem.co%2Fproducts%2Fcloud-cushion" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eadem" class="link ">Eadem</a>
LB

Eadem Cloud Cushion & Fufu Spoon, $, available at Eadem
<h2>Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases</h2> <br>“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/coastal-grandma-home-decor-trend-amazon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coastal Grandma aesthetic for your home" class="link ">Coastal Grandma aesthetic for your home</a>. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.” <br> <br> <br><strong>Bed Threads</strong> 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbedthreads.com%2Fproducts%2Fterracotta-rust-100-french-flax-scalloped-european-pillowcases-set-of-two" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bed Threads" class="link ">Bed Threads</a>

Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases


“I influenced myself to buy this lampshade after penning a shopping story on the Coastal Grandma aesthetic for your home. Popping a crisp pleated shade (of which Amazon has many) on any existing lamp bases inside your space is an easy, affordable way to freshen up or elevate the overall decor vibe. Previously, this red lamp base felt a little too modern for my liking — but, after outfitting it with my $30 Amazon score, it now feels like just the right mix of contemporary classic.”


Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped European Pillowcases, $, available at Bed Threads
<h2>Thread Face It Complexion Stick</h2> <br>"I've been really into anything that makes my life easier. I love how simple and easy this Thread beauty complexion stick is. I honestly don't really use many foundations, so I kind of use it as a concealer. It goes really easily and is pretty buildable as well. I'm excited to try other makeup items from Thread if they're all as great as the complexion stick." —<em>Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Thread</strong> Face It Complexion Stick, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthread-face-it-complexion-stick-0-15oz%2F-%2FA-85650815" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link ">Target</a>

Thread Face It Complexion Stick


"I've been really into anything that makes my life easier. I love how simple and easy this Thread beauty complexion stick is. I honestly don't really use many foundations, so I kind of use it as a concealer. It goes really easily and is pretty buildable as well. I'm excited to try other makeup items from Thread if they're all as great as the complexion stick." —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer


Thread Face It Complexion Stick, $, available at Target
<h2>Violette_Fr Yeux Paint</h2> <br>"I’ve been following makeup artist Violette for a few years now — so when she unveiled her own beauty brand a year ago, I clamored to try it all. While the red liquid lipstick is a hit <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/violette-fr-liquid-lipstick-restock" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:among R29’s Shopping team" class="link ">among R29’s Shopping team</a>, my favorite products from the lineup are the creamy eyeshadows — specifically the breathtaking shade seen here. Scarabée d’Or (gold beetle <em>en Français</em>) is the most unique, dimensional greenish gold. One swipe delivers major pigment, and there’s no fallout since it’s a liquid formula. I love how in certain light it looks more lime, and in others it’s more gilded. It’s also a great way to experiment with playful makeup since it toes the line between a burnished metallic and bright pop of color." <em>—Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Violette_Fr</strong> Yeux Paint, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violettefr.com%2Fproducts%2Fyeux-paint%3Fvariant%3D40939967840445" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Violette_Fr" class="link ">Violette_Fr</a>

Violette_Fr Yeux Paint


"I’ve been following makeup artist Violette for a few years now — so when she unveiled her own beauty brand a year ago, I clamored to try it all. While the red liquid lipstick is a hit among R29’s Shopping team, my favorite products from the lineup are the creamy eyeshadows — specifically the breathtaking shade seen here. Scarabée d’Or (gold beetle en Français) is the most unique, dimensional greenish gold. One swipe delivers major pigment, and there’s no fallout since it’s a liquid formula. I love how in certain light it looks more lime, and in others it’s more gilded. It’s also a great way to experiment with playful makeup since it toes the line between a burnished metallic and bright pop of color." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer


Violette_Fr Yeux Paint, $, available at Violette_Fr
<h2>Our Place x Selena Gomez Azul Drinking Glasses</h2> <br>“As a longtime Our Place fan, I was all in on the cool cookware brand’s <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/selena-gomez-our-place-cookware" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest launch with Selena Gomez" class="link ">latest launch with Selena Gomez</a>. Since I already own more Always Pans than I’m willing to admit, I went straight for the collab’s easy, elegant drinking glasses in the new Azul colorway — or what Gomez describes as an 'electric blue.' These glasses do not disappoint in aesthetic wow factor and practicality. They’re lightweight and elegant while also being incredibly durable, and they are ideal for making everything from water to OJ and rosé look darn good.”<em> —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Our Place</strong> Drinking Glasses - Selena Gomez Collection, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-drinking-glass%3Fvariant%3D41973254914242" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Place" class="link ">Our Place</a>

Our Place x Selena Gomez Azul Drinking Glasses


“As a longtime Our Place fan, I was all in on the cool cookware brand’s latest launch with Selena Gomez. Since I already own more Always Pans than I’m willing to admit, I went straight for the collab’s easy, elegant drinking glasses in the new Azul colorway — or what Gomez describes as an 'electric blue.' These glasses do not disappoint in aesthetic wow factor and practicality. They’re lightweight and elegant while also being incredibly durable, and they are ideal for making everything from water to OJ and rosé look darn good.” —Elizabeth Buxton, VP of Affiliate


Our Place Drinking Glasses - Selena Gomez Collection, $, available at Our Place
<h2>Magic Craft Linen Shirt Coronado</h2> <br>"I needed a solid, lightweight, oversize white button-up that I can throw on as a summer outer layer or as a beach cover-up, and I found it in the form of a men's linen shirt from the brand Magic Linen. The thing about men's tops is that they're always a much slimmer cut than you'd think, so the trick is to really size up. (For reference, I usually wear a women's M in tops, but when it comes to men's tops, I go for L or XL.) There's really nothing <em>that</em> astounding about this top — believe me when I say it's literally a white button-up — but it checks off everything I was looking for: versatility, non-scratchy linen feel, and a price tag under $100." <em>—Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>MagicLinen</strong> Linen Shirt CORONADO, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmagiclinen.com%2Fmens-linen-shirt-coronado-in-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MagicLinen" class="link ">MagicLinen</a>

Magic Craft Linen Shirt Coronado


"I needed a solid, lightweight, oversize white button-up that I can throw on as a summer outer layer or as a beach cover-up, and I found it in the form of a men's linen shirt from the brand Magic Linen. The thing about men's tops is that they're always a much slimmer cut than you'd think, so the trick is to really size up. (For reference, I usually wear a women's M in tops, but when it comes to men's tops, I go for L or XL.) There's really nothing that astounding about this top — believe me when I say it's literally a white button-up — but it checks off everything I was looking for: versatility, non-scratchy linen feel, and a price tag under $100." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer


MagicLinen Linen Shirt CORONADO, $, available at MagicLinen
<h2>Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress</h2> <br>"I've <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-old-navy-activewear-hidden-gems" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sung the praises of Old Navy activewear" class="link ">sung the praises of Old Navy activewear</a> before, and I'll sing them forevermore. Old Navy workout clothes are not only so freaking cute, but they are also astoundingly well made and perform supremely well under sweat-inducing pressure. I know from years of experience. My latest acquisition is this exercise dress, which has a built-in bra and shorts (with a pocket!). I plan to wear it all summer long while I chop it up on the tennis courts. My boobs are supported; my thighs remain unchafed; and my overall game is in top form (jk, that's the stuff this dress can't help with). Anyway, I love it so much I also got it in lime green." —<em>Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Old Navy</strong> PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D831911022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Old Navy" class="link ">Old Navy</a>

Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress


"I've sung the praises of Old Navy activewear before, and I'll sing them forevermore. Old Navy workout clothes are not only so freaking cute, but they are also astoundingly well made and perform supremely well under sweat-inducing pressure. I know from years of experience. My latest acquisition is this exercise dress, which has a built-in bra and shorts (with a pocket!). I plan to wear it all summer long while I chop it up on the tennis courts. My boobs are supported; my thighs remain unchafed; and my overall game is in top form (jk, that's the stuff this dress can't help with). Anyway, I love it so much I also got it in lime green." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer


Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Shelf-Bra Support Dress, $, available at Old Navy
<h2>Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum</h2> <br>"Please don't call me vain for providing a selfie; I just want everyone to know how even my skin is now without makeup! I thought my complexion was looking glowy the past few weeks because I (allegedly) cut dairy out of my diet. As I was eating mac and cheese the other night, I remembered I am, in fact, horrible at maintaining a non-dairy diet but great at incorporating Caudalie's Radiance Serum into my skin-care routine. I already loved the brand's <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/caudalie-vinopure-skin-perfecting-serum-review" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skin Perfecting Serum" class="link ">Skin Perfecting Serum</a>, and after adding this into the mix for a month, my face is creepily even when makeup-free. Expensive but worth it." <em>—Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Caudalie</strong> Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvinoperfect-radiance-serum-P94421" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sephora" class="link ">Sephora</a>

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum


"Please don't call me vain for providing a selfie; I just want everyone to know how even my skin is now without makeup! I thought my complexion was looking glowy the past few weeks because I (allegedly) cut dairy out of my diet. As I was eating mac and cheese the other night, I remembered I am, in fact, horrible at maintaining a non-dairy diet but great at incorporating Caudalie's Radiance Serum into my skin-care routine. I already loved the brand's Skin Perfecting Serum, and after adding this into the mix for a month, my face is creepily even when makeup-free. Expensive but worth it." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer


Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum, $, available at Sephora
<h2>Hush Puppies Sunshine Slide Sandal</h2> <br>"These are insanely comfortable, and they look cute, too. The soles are extra cushy and will have you feeling like you are walking on clouds. I will definitely be wearing them all spring and summer!" —<em>Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Hush Puppies</strong> Sunshine Slide Sandal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hushpuppies.com%2FUS%2Fen%2Fsunshine-slide-sandal%2F53145W.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hush Puppies" class="link ">Hush Puppies</a>

Hush Puppies Sunshine Slide Sandal


"These are insanely comfortable, and they look cute, too. The soles are extra cushy and will have you feeling like you are walking on clouds. I will definitely be wearing them all spring and summer!" —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer


Hush Puppies Sunshine Slide Sandal, $, available at Hush Puppies
<h2>Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract</h2> <br>"This is my go-to sunscreen for my whole body. I even use it on my face! It leaves me looking glowy on the days I don't put makeup on over it. This sunscreen actually smells good, too. It's not overly fragrant though, which is perfect!" —<em>Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer</em> <br> <br> <br> <br><strong>Supergoop!</strong> PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sunscreen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Supergoop!" class="link ">Supergoop!</a>

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 With Sunflower Extract


"This is my go-to sunscreen for my whole body. I even use it on my face! It leaves me looking glowy on the days I don't put makeup on over it. This sunscreen actually smells good, too. It's not overly fragrant though, which is perfect!" —Chichi Offor, Affiliate Associate Writer



Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50, $, available at Supergoop!
<h2>FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop</h2> <br>"When this first arrived, my first thought was <em>What is this?</em> <em>A shirt for ants?</em> Since the entire top is made from stretchy fabric, it looks VERY small when you first take it out of the packaging. However, as soon as you put it on, it stretches to your body, becoming the cutest crop top ever. I had to get it in my favorite shade of emerald green, but I already have more colors in my cart. (It also makes for a great layering piece under cardigans or light jackets.) Plus, it looks so cute worn with high-waisted jeans or sweatpants, and it is secretly so comfy." —<em>Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer</em> <br> <br> <br><strong>FP Movement</strong> Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Ffpmovement%2Fshop%2Fhappiness-runs-square-neck-crop%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link ">Free People</a>

FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop


"When this first arrived, my first thought was What is this? A shirt for ants? Since the entire top is made from stretchy fabric, it looks VERY small when you first take it out of the packaging. However, as soon as you put it on, it stretches to your body, becoming the cutest crop top ever. I had to get it in my favorite shade of emerald green, but I already have more colors in my cart. (It also makes for a great layering piece under cardigans or light jackets.) Plus, it looks so cute worn with high-waisted jeans or sweatpants, and it is secretly so comfy." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer


FP Movement Happiness Runs Square Neck Crop, $, available at Free People
<h2>Urban Outfitters Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress</h2> <br>"One of the besties graduated law school this past weekend (I'm so proud of her!), and I needed to sub out my usual casual style for something classy. This UO midi dress was the perfect find, especially because it was only $50. As a 5'8" girlie with no torso and all legs, it fell perfectly at my mid-shin, and the back strings — while somewhat confusing to re-tie — were great at customizing the fit to my liking. Highly recommend for those events that are not really formal but also not casual that occur every spring." <em>—Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer </em> <br> <br> <br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fuo-rachel-asymmetrical-midi-dress" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

Urban Outfitters Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress


"One of the besties graduated law school this past weekend (I'm so proud of her!), and I needed to sub out my usual casual style for something classy. This UO midi dress was the perfect find, especially because it was only $50. As a 5'8" girlie with no torso and all legs, it fell perfectly at my mid-shin, and the back strings — while somewhat confusing to re-tie — were great at customizing the fit to my liking. Highly recommend for those events that are not really formal but also not casual that occur every spring." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer


Urban Outfitters Rachel Asymmetrical Midi Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

To Coastal Grandma's House We Go

The Under-$100 Items R29 Shopping Editors Bought

The Best Under-$100 Stuff We Bought This Month

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Mayors of Calgary, Edmonton make bet on Oilers-Flames playoff series

    The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are getting in on the fun ahead of the Battle of Alberta.

  • Penalty save denies City victory, keeps EPL title race alive

    Another Premier League trophy was virtually in Manchester City’s hands. All it needed was Riyad Mahrez to convert a penalty, like he had done in each of his previous seven attempts from the spot this season. Not this time. There's still plenty of life in this absorbing title race after Mahrez had a penalty saved in the 86th minute, leaving City to settle for a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday and a four-point lead over Liverpool heading into the final week of the season. Liverpool heads to Southam

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Canadian women to host South Korea in Toronto in June soccer friendly

    TORONTO — The Canadian women's soccer team will host South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Canada is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 17 for South Korea. The Canadian women last played in Toronto in May 2019 when they beat Mexico 3-0 in a friendly ahead of the World Cup in France. The June game is to help the Canadians prepare for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, which serves as a qualifier for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand an

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum